UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Preview: Real Madrid, Man City Play Again; PSG Host Chelsea In Club World Cup Rematch

Real Madrid and Manchester City renew their rivalry in the Champions League Round of 16, while PSG host Chelsea in a Club World Cup final rematch, and Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon face tough away ties

Associated Press
Published at:
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, second left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain, Friday, March 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid face Manchester City for fifth straight season, rivals clash again in Champions League knockout

  • City won league phase 2-1, but Madrid eliminated them in last two Champions League seasons

  • PSG host Chelsea in rematch of Club World Cup final

  • Arsenal visit Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon travel to Bodo/Glimt

Real Madrid and Manchester City go at it again in the Champions League on Wednesday.

For the fifth season in a row, the rivals have been drawn against each other in European club soccer’s biggest competition.

By the end of the round of 16 they will have played each other three time this season after meeting in the league phase.

City won 2-1 on that occasion but goes into the latest encounter knowing it has been eliminated by Madrid in each of the last two seasons.

Madrid is missing big names with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all out for the 15-time champion.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Chelsea, the Club World Cup winner.

Chelsea was crowned world champion after victory against PSG in the final last year - and this is a rematch between the giants.

In other games, Arsenal travels to Bayer Leverkusen and Bodø/Glimt hosts Sporting Lisbon.

