IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Liam Dawson's Dropped Catch Hands Yashasvi Jaiswal Lifeline At The Oval - Watch

England cricket team are a decent fielding outfit but that amiss on Friday as the hosts dropped a series of catches including a sitter by Liam Dawson of Yashasvi Jaiswal during India's second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval.
The drop came in the 14th over of the innings when Josh Tongue dropped it short as the Indian opener went for a late pull, and he ended up miscuing it towards long leg, only for Dawson to let go of the catch.
This was the second lifeline handed by the English fielders to Jaiswal in the second innings. Earlier, whilst batting on 20, Jaiswal seemed to have thick edged it to the slips but Harry Brook spilled an easy catch. England's fielding could come back to haunt them if India build a strong lead on day 3.
Brook had also spilled a catch from Sai Sudharsan who was later adjudged LBW. England's fielding was also criticized by their assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. Speaking to reporters, the former English batter said, "You're always frustrated when you miss opportunities."
"Of course, we pride ourselves on being very good in those sorts of areas, but it just didn't happen. We all know how important they are and we all know how tough catches can be - especially in the slips - so [we are] disappointed, but it is what it is," he added.
Speaking of the game, India lost KL Rahul early on in their second innings, for 7. India ended day 2 75/2 at stumps, with a lead of 52 runs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj had claimed four wickets each, to bowl England out for 247