India Vs England 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s No-Show At The Oval Triggers Red-Ball Future Debate

After the end of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India’s next five-match Test series is against Australia in 2027, and it remains to be seen if Jasprit Bumrah will be a part of that

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England 5th Test Gautam Gambhir Jasprit Bumrah AP Photo
India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London, Wednesday July 30, 2025. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
info_icon

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah not taking part in the series decider against England at The Oval has sparked a debate over his Test future.

Considering his injury-ravaged body, it is highly unlikely that Bumrah would ever be fully available for a five-match series in the foreseeable future. The next such assignment isn't until 2027, at home against Australia.

He made himself available for three Tests out of five in England and stuck to his side of the bargain but the followers of the game including greats like Anil Kumble were left wanting more with the series on the line in the final Test. Him being released from squad on Friday also had the tongues wagging.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate called the subject of Bumrah's availability a complex one but considering the risks associated with his fragile back following two surgeries, the team management decided to honour the pace spearhead's decision that he took before the start of the series.

In the near future, India play only two-match Test series against the West Indies and South Africa while the important white ball commitments include the Asia Cup in September and the T20 World Cup at home early next year.

"There is an Asia Cup around the corner, the T20 World Cup is also there. He would want to play those events. Considering his body, he can't play every game. He needs to be managed with extra care. Playing him at The Oval would have been a huge risk.

"Going forward, there needs to be a clear plan on how to manage Bumrah’s Test career," said a BCCI source.

The 31-year-old Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs across three Tests and took 14 wickets including two five-wicket hauls at Leeds and Lord’s. India's only win of the series thus far came at Edgbaston where Bumrah was rested.

Without a doubt, he figures among the world's best but considering the risks involved, should he be allowed to pick and choose games? Is that fair on the other Indian fast bowlers? For context, workhorse Mohammed Siraj has featured in all five games of an intensely-fought series.

"I don't think picking and choosing is a fair comment to Bumrah, he did say he was going to play three games, he left it up to us which three he played. We've tried to manage the situation, it's not ideal I guess giving those guys attention, the guys who aren't playing particularly when you're carrying 18 is important," Doeschate said.

"… they're disappointed when they get left out, they don't let it show when they're around the group and that's very important to creating a good culture for the guys who are playing to perform," he added referring to the likes of Arshdeep Singh, who could not find a place in the eleven over the course of the 50-day tour.

In the media interaction post day one at The Oval, majority of the questions revolved around Bumrah.

"It's quite a complex issue around Bumrah, we obviously want to wheel him in, but we also want to respect where his body's at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn't worth including him in the squad," added Doeschate.

The 31-year-old became a household name with his exploits in the shortest format but it did not take him long to gain respect of the opposition after making his Test debut in 2018.

Post the England series, the Indian team selectors will sit down and review the tour. On top of their agenda would be Bumrah's red-ball future. Should he continue to be used sparingly in an important series or sacrifice one format for the other? The picture should be clearer soon.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball