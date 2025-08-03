India Vs England 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Spearheads IND Fightback With Century

Yashasvi Jaiswal (118) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (66) put on a surprise partnership of 107 for the third wicket to frustrate the England bowlers early on day three, while the hosts continued their poor fielding from day two with more dropped catches

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a crucial century to give India a slight advantage after day three of the fifth Test.

India posted a total of 396 in the second innings, setting England a total of 374 to win the match and the series.

Jaiswal (118) and nightwatchman Akash Deep (66) put on a surprise partnership of 107 for the third wicket to frustrate the England bowlers early on day three, while the hosts continued their poor fielding from day two with more dropped catches.

IND vs ENG: 5th Test Day 3 - Akash Deep celebrates his half century - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Session 1 Report: Yashasvi, Akash Deep Score Half-centuries As India Reach 189/3 At Lunch

BY PTI

Josh Tongue (5-125) and Gus Atkinson (3-127) slowly made their way through the India line-up, with the former dismissing Jaiswal, but half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Washington Sundar (53) mean England will need to achieve a new record chase at the venue to secure victory.

Zak Crawley (14) and Ben Duckett (34 not out) put together a 50-run partnership before Mohammed Siraj (1-11) struck with the final ball of the day.

He baited Crawley into thinking a short ball was coming before crashing the stumps with a yorker, leaving England on 50-1 heading into day four, needing 324 runs to win.

Data Debrief: India's impressive series with the bat

Despite trailing 2-1 in the series, India have frustrated England on many occasions with the bat. Akash highlighted that, with his score of 66, the second-highest by a nightwatchman for India, falling short of Amit Mishra's 84 against England in 2011.

Jadeja, meanwhile, became just the sixth player to score 500+ runs in a Test series batting from number six or lower, and the first to do so since Shivnarine Chanderpaul in 2022.

Captain Shubman Gill also made some history of his own despite only scoring 11 in the second innings. His 754 runs in this series are the second-most by a captain (Don Bradman 810 v England) and by an Indian player (Sunil Gavaskar 774 v West Indies).

