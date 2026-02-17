Ireland Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Hourly Weather Forecast, H2H Record

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get live streaming information, match prediction, Kandy weather forecast, and head-to-head record ahead of Match 32 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Ireland and Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 17 February at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Ireland Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast H2H
Zimbabwe's players celebrates after won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Australia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Ireland face Zimbabwe in Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, 17 February

  • The weather in Kandy is expected to be cloudy with a few morning showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms

  • The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website

Ireland face Zimbabwe in Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, 17 February at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Both teams are part of Group B, which also features Sri Lanka, Australia, and Oman. Ireland come into the match with one win and two losses from three games, while Zimbabwe have been in fine form, winning both their matches and sitting comfortably with four points.

A win for Zimbabwe will all but confirm their place in the Super 8s, while Ireland can still cause a stir despite being on the brink of elimination.

Ireland’s highlight so far has been a dominant 96-run victory over Oman, with key contributions from Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, and Gareth Delaney with the bat, and George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, and Josh Little with the ball.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, stunned everyone with a 23-run upset over Australia and will be eager to carry that momentum into this clash.

Zimbabwe’s batting has been led by Brian Bennett, supported by Tadiwanashe Marumani, while Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans have spearheaded the bowling attack.

Ireland, on the other hand, will look to challenge Zimbabwe’s form and maintain their pride, knowing a win could disrupt the standings and boost confidence.

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Google’s win probability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe gives Zimbabwe the upper hand, with a 59% chance of winning. Ireland, meanwhile, are pegged at 41%, reflecting their underdog status despite their potential to cause an upset.

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kandy Weather Forecast

For the Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Kandy, Sri Lanka, fans can expect cloudy conditions throughout the day. A few showers are likely late in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms possible in parts of the area during the afternoon.

Temperatures will hover around 25°C, dropping to 19°C at night, with high humidity at 88% and light winds at 5 km/h. Players and spectators should be prepared for occasional rain and thunderstorms this evening, which could affect play.

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Head-To-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 18

  • Ireland Won: 8

  • Zimbabwe Won: 8

  • No Result: 2

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

When to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, 17 February at 3:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

