Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

West Indies have won 3 out of the 4 matches played against Zimbabwe in T20Is
Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far
Brian Bennett have scored 175 runs in three matches for Zimbabwe without getting out
West Indies is set to take on the spirited Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 22, 2026.
The West Indies entered the Super 8 after winning all four of their group matches, including one against England. Under the coaching of Darren Sammy, they have looked like a well-oiled unit so far and are presenting themselves as a dark horse to win the title for the 3rd time, having won it twice back in 2012 and 2016.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe have surprised many cricket pundits by making their way into the next stage after thrashing mighty Australia and hosts Sri Lanka in the group. They have also been unbeaten so far in the tournament, having won three of their four group matches, with one being washed out.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head (T20Is)
Matches: 4
West Indies: 3
Zimbabwe: 1
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles
Blessing Muzarabani Vs Shai Hope
Blessing Muzarabani has height to his advantage and his pace and discipline gets him early wickets in the powerplay. He's also quite effective at death, but his matchup against Shai Hope would be interesting to see. Hope is known to be a stroke player and will like the true bounce of the Wankhede pitch but Muzarabani's disciplined bowling will test Hope's skill.
Sherfane Rutherford Vs Sikandar Raza
Sikandar Raza has been one of the best all-rounders in the World in this format, let alone Zimbabwe, and his performance both with the bat and ball could be the deciding factor for his team.
Sherfane Rutherford has been one of the West Indies' star performers in the tournament and will again play an important role in the middle-overs to provide acceleration to his team. But he will be up against Sikandar Raza's clever off-spin and the battle between these two could be a mouth-watering one.
Brian Bennett Vs Shamar Joseph
Brian Bennett has been the most prolific batter for Zimbabwe so far in the tournament. He has amassed 175 runs in three innings and is yet to be dismissed as he's taken the role of an anchor for his team, while other batters are batting around him.
He could be up against West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph, who could rattle the opener with his pace on his day. Bennett against Joseph could turn out to be an enthralling contest for spectators.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Despite Zimbabwe's meteoric rise in this tournament, West Indies will enter as favourites at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to our prediction, Windies have a 70% chance of winning this Super 8 match.