Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Eye Comeback After Shocking Defeat

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the matchday 25 between Blaugrana and Granotas at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26
Barcelona will be playing against Levante in matchday 25 of La Liga 2025-26 at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. X/La Liga
Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 25 between Barcelona and Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Barcelona have been going through a tough time in the last two weeks, as their Copa del Rey spot has come under threat and they have also lost their top spot in the La Liga standings. Their 2-1 loss to Girona last week was the third time they lost three consecutive matches under coach Hansi Flick, but on both the previous occasions, they managed to come back with a win, which they'll do again this time too. On the other hand, Levante have lost their last three matches, leaving them only seven points from safety ahead of this round.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca's Lose Top Spot

Barcelona recently lost their top spot in the La Liga standings after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Girona in the last match.

Barcelona lost their spot to Real Madrid after their recent loss to Girona in their last match.
Barcelona lost their spot to Real Madrid after their recent loss to Girona in their last match. Google

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches: 35

Barcelona: 26

Levante: 4

Draw: 5

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Details

The matchday 25 of La Liga 2025-26 between Barcelona and Levante can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. The action begins from 8:45 PM IST.

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 25 between Barcelona and Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: David Miller’s 26-Ball Fifty Powers SA To 134/4 (14)

  2. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

  5. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Teacher Shortage Hits Kashmiri Language Education In Schools

  4. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  5. Beyond Budgets: The Real Work Of Strengthening The Higher Judiciary

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart