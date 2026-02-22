Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Eye Comeback After Shocking Defeat

Barcelona will be playing against Levante in matchday 25 of La Liga 2025-26 at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. X/La Liga

Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 25 between Barcelona and Levante at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Barcelona have been going through a tough time in the last two weeks, as their Copa del Rey spot has come under threat and they have also lost their top spot in the La Liga standings. Their 2-1 loss to Girona last week was the third time they lost three consecutive matches under coach Hansi Flick, but on both the previous occasions, they managed to come back with a win, which they'll do again this time too. On the other hand, Levante have lost their last three matches, leaving them only seven points from safety ahead of this round.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Feb 2026, 08:22:12 pm IST Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca's Lose Top Spot Barcelona recently lost their top spot in the La Liga standings after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Girona in the last match. Barcelona lost their spot to Real Madrid after their recent loss to Girona in their last match. Google

22 Feb 2026, 07:57:26 pm IST Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head Matches: 35 Barcelona: 26 Levante: 4 Draw: 5

22 Feb 2026, 07:32:47 pm IST Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Details The matchday 25 of La Liga 2025-26 between Barcelona and Levante can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. The action begins from 8:45 PM IST.