India In Australia 2024-25: BCCI Won't Rush Mohammed Shami's Inclusion For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

It is understood that the selection committee doesn't want to take chances by fast-tracking Shami after just one Ranji Trophy match having completed an extensive rehabilitation programme

Mohammed Shami Ranji trophy 2024-25
Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy action for Bengal.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no immediate plans to send Mohammed Shami to Australia despite the latter impressing with the ball in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Bengal. (More Cricket News)

After having been away from competitive cricket for almost a year, Shami featured in a Ranji match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh in Indore. The pacer returned with match figures of 7/156 in the game.

Those privy to developments said BCCI medical team and national selectors want Shami to play a few more competitive games in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to check if his body is holding up after multiple games even if it's a white ball format tournament.

India's captain Rohit Sharma will reportedly miss the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Bengal team for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be selected tomorrow. If Shami is not going for Border Gavaskar Trophy, I believe he will be available for Bengal,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla told PTI.

It is understood that the selection committee doesn't want to take chances by fast-tracking Shami after just one Ranji Trophy match having completed an extensive rehabilitation programme.

India will be playing the first Test in Perth starting from November 22 sans Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side in Rohit's absence. India have all to play for in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series after having lost the series against New Zealand 0-3 at home.

If India are to grab a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), they must win this series 4-0.

(with PTI inputs)

