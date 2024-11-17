Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India Vs Australia Final Squads

Can Australia’s bowling big three (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc) and Nathan Lyon disrupt India’s three-peat momentum? Who will fill David Warner’s boots at the top? Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be back to their best?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just around the corner, with the first Test set to kick-off at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22. (More Cricket News)

The excitement levels are through the roof across Australia with the two top-ranked teams batting it out for five blockbuster Tests over the course of a month and a half. 

There are quite a bit of storylines - Can Australia’s bowling big three (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc) and Nathan Lyon disrupt India’s three-peat momentum? Who will fill David Warner’s boots at the top? Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be back to their best?

With the first Test in Perth, the games will fly to Adelaide for a Day-Night affair, before moving to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.

India were hit with a few punches just before the first Test, with Shubman Gill walking off the field, after sustaining a thumb injury during an intra-squad match simulation at the Western Australia Cricket Academy (WACA). 

However, in a positive development for the touring party, Rahul has been declared fit for the Perth Test. 

KL Rahul suffered an injury during intra-squad match. - X/klrahul
BGT: Injured KL Rahul Walks Off The Field After Opening During IND's Intra-Squad Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While for Australia, they have issues of their own, having not won the series in a decade. The pressure is certainly there. Can they assert themselves as the undisputed champions? Only time will tell. 

They have also copped an injury blow as Cameron Green has been ruled out of the series, and a good part of 2025, having undergone a back surgery. 

Australia have had many openers in the last decade, everyone to partner David Warner, and not to replace him.

However, this time around, they will have a task cut-out in filling a spot that has given them over 8,700 Test runs. 

The Queensland-born Nathan McSweeney is the name that has been doing rounds over the last month or so, but the doubts will always pertain. 

There will be boos, entertainment, pressure, nerves, butterflies, runs, hundreds, five-fors, the buzz of anticipation and whatnot, and before it all gets underway in Perth, here’s a look at both of the squads.

India Vs Australia: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia (Perth Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Mark Chapman Rebuilding NZ Innings After Shaky Start
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
  5. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  2. Bulgaria Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Spain Vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Netherlands 4-0 Hungary, Nations League: Van Dijk Hails Visitors For Playing On After Coach Collapse
  5. Poland Vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule & Rafael Nadal's Farewell Match - Everything You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Kumari Nets Tenth Goal Of The Tournament | IND 3-0 JPN
  2. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  3. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  4. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike
  5. MAS 2-0 THA, Women's ACT 2024: Malaysia Beat Thailand To Keep Semifinals Hope Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  2. Nepal-India Agree To Coordinate Border Security Better
  3. Gujarat: MBBS Student Dies After Ragging; College Launches Probe
  4. Office Of Profit: Govt Wants To Re-Enact Law On Disqualification Of MPs
  5. Violent Protests Erupt In Manipur Over Killings In Jiribam | Photos
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  2. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  3. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
  4. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws