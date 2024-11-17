The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just around the corner, with the first Test set to kick-off at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22. (More Cricket News)
The excitement levels are through the roof across Australia with the two top-ranked teams batting it out for five blockbuster Tests over the course of a month and a half.
There are quite a bit of storylines - Can Australia’s bowling big three (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc) and Nathan Lyon disrupt India’s three-peat momentum? Who will fill David Warner’s boots at the top? Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be back to their best?
With the first Test in Perth, the games will fly to Adelaide for a Day-Night affair, before moving to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.
India were hit with a few punches just before the first Test, with Shubman Gill walking off the field, after sustaining a thumb injury during an intra-squad match simulation at the Western Australia Cricket Academy (WACA).
However, in a positive development for the touring party, Rahul has been declared fit for the Perth Test.
While for Australia, they have issues of their own, having not won the series in a decade. The pressure is certainly there. Can they assert themselves as the undisputed champions? Only time will tell.
They have also copped an injury blow as Cameron Green has been ruled out of the series, and a good part of 2025, having undergone a back surgery.
Australia have had many openers in the last decade, everyone to partner David Warner, and not to replace him.
However, this time around, they will have a task cut-out in filling a spot that has given them over 8,700 Test runs.
The Queensland-born Nathan McSweeney is the name that has been doing rounds over the last month or so, but the doubts will always pertain.
There will be boos, entertainment, pressure, nerves, butterflies, runs, hundreds, five-fors, the buzz of anticipation and whatnot, and before it all gets underway in Perth, here’s a look at both of the squads.
India Vs Australia: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.
Australia (Perth Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc