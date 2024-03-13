The news of Rishabh Pant being cleared to play the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season has delighted not just the Delhi Capitals aficionados, but cricket lovers in general. The charismatic wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Delhi franchise in its quest for a maiden IPL title, starting with the opening clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23. (More Cricket News)
While Pant will return to action with the IPL, there are many other star players across teams, who will be unavailable due to injuries or other reasons. Here is a list of all the key players who will not compete in the 17th IPL season, and the ones who will replace them.
Advertisement
Mohammed Shami
The Gujarat Titans and India seamer Mohammed Shami has officially been ruled out of IPL 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, owing to his ankle injury and subsequent surgery. Shami, who was the highest wicket-taker in the previous IPL season, recently got surgery done in London and is expected to be out of action till at least September. GT have not named a replacement for him yet.
Prasidh Krishna
Another India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out by BCCI from IPL 2024. The Rajasthan Royals bowler had picked up a quadriceps tendon injury during the Ranji Trophy and underwent surgery in February. This is the second consecutive IPL season which the 28-year-old from Bengaluru will miss. RR are yet to name a replacement for him.
Advertisement
Devon Conway
Chennai Super Kings' Kiwi opener Devon Conway had undergone surgery for a thumb injury recently, and is likely to miss top-flight cricket for eight weeks. No replacement has been named for him as yet.
Mark Wood
Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood was pulled out from IPL 2024, reportedly by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), so as to manage his workload ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and also England's hectic home schedule. LSG named West Indies' rising star - speedster Shamar Joseph - as Wood's replacement.
Jason Roy
Kolkata Knight Riders announced that English opener Jason Roy opted out of IPL 2024 owing to "personal reasons". KKR have replaced him with another hard-hitting England batter Phil Salt, who had gone unsold in the mini auction in December 2023.
Matthew Wade
Gujarat Titans' Aussie wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will be playing the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25, which means he will miss GT's opening encounter against Mumbai Indians on March 25. Depending on when he is able to travel to India, Wade might miss GT's second match against Chennai Super Kings on March 27 as well.
Advertisement
Gus Atkinson
Kolkata Knight Riders will miss the services of England fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who withdrew from what would have been his first IPL season. Like Wood's case, the ECB reportedly pulled Atkinson out to manage his workload. Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been named as Atkinson's replacement.