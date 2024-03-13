Cricket

Indian Premier League 2024: Injured, Unavailable Players And Their Replacements - Full List

While Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway will miss Indian Premier League 2024 due to injury, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy will be unavailable for other reasons. Here is the list of players who have been ruled out, and their replacements

Advertisement
O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
X%2FMohammed%20Shami
Gujarat Titans seamer Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Photo: X/Mohammed Shami
info_icon

The news of Rishabh Pant being cleared to play the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season has delighted not just the Delhi Capitals aficionados, but cricket lovers in general. The charismatic wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Delhi franchise in its quest for a maiden IPL title, starting with the opening clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23. (More Cricket News)

While Pant will return to action with the IPL, there are many other star players across teams, who will be unavailable due to injuries or other reasons. Here is a list of all the key players who will not compete in the 17th IPL season, and the ones who will replace them.

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami

The Gujarat Titans and India seamer Mohammed Shami has officially been ruled out of IPL 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, owing to his ankle injury and subsequent surgery. Shami, who was the highest wicket-taker in the previous IPL season, recently got surgery done in London and is expected to be out of action till at least September. GT have not named a replacement for him yet.

Prasidh Krishna

Another India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out by BCCI from IPL 2024. The Rajasthan Royals bowler had picked up a quadriceps tendon injury during the Ranji Trophy and underwent surgery in February. This is the second consecutive IPL season which the 28-year-old from Bengaluru will miss. RR are yet to name a replacement for him.

Advertisement

Devon Conway

Chennai Super Kings' Kiwi opener Devon Conway had undergone surgery for a thumb injury recently, and is likely to miss top-flight cricket for eight weeks. No replacement has been named for him as yet.

Jonny Bairstow, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, had a forgettable time with the bat in India and would be looking to be back among the runs in the IPL. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Get Jonny Bairstow Boost; Wasim Jaffer Loses Consultant Role

BY PTI

Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood was pulled out from IPL 2024, reportedly by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), so as to manage his workload ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and also England's hectic home schedule. LSG named West Indies' rising star - speedster Shamar Joseph - as Wood's replacement.

Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders announced that English opener Jason Roy opted out of IPL 2024 owing to "personal reasons". KKR have replaced him with another hard-hitting England batter Phil Salt, who had gone unsold in the mini auction in December 2023.

Matthew Wade

Gujarat Titans' Aussie wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will be playing the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25, which means he will miss GT's opening encounter against Mumbai Indians on March 25. Depending on when he is able to travel to India, Wade might miss GT's second match against Chennai Super Kings on March 27 as well.

Advertisement

Gus Atkinson

Kolkata Knight Riders will miss the services of England fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who withdrew from what would have been his first IPL season. Like Wood's case, the ECB reportedly pulled Atkinson out to manage his workload. Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been named as Atkinson's replacement.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement