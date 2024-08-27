Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection

Gaurav Thakur
KL Rahul has been around the Test side for a long time but is still not sure of his Test berth, especially after Rishabh Pant's return. He will be desperately looking for some good outings for Team A in Duleep Trophy.
Iyer was dropped midway through the England series after a string of low scores. With Sarfaraz doing well, Pant returning and Rahul also in the reckoning, a good show in Duleep Trophy is a must for him. He leads Team D.
Despite a brilliant debut to his Test career against England earlier this year, Sarfaraz is not sure of his place in the side. Seniors are returning and unless he continues to impress in the Duleep Trophy for Team B, making the starting 11 could be tough.
Injuries have not let Sundar's international career take off the way he would have expected. Among the heroes of the Gabba victory, Sundar is eyeing his return to the Indian Test side and will represent Team B in Duleep Trophy.
Suryakumar has played just one Test for India. He is desperate to shed the tag of T20 specialist and if the right-hander can light up the Duleep Trophy with his bat, a return to the Indian side could be possible. He is in Team C.
Mukesh has seven Test wickets so far but the competition in pace department is high. He knows that a good outing for Team B in Duleep Trophy is a must if he wants to be a regular member of the Indian squad.
The lanky pacer played two Tests for India in South Africa but did not create much impact. The team management rates his skills highly and if he can trouble batters for Team A in Duleep Trophy, a return could be on cards.
Patidar has made his name as a super striker of the white ball. His red ball outings against England left a lot to be desired and only a string of big scores in the Duleep Trophy for Team C can help him come back in the Test setup.
Kishan remains the like for like replacement for Pant in the Test side. It seems he has sorted his issues with the BCCI and will now be gunning to put a good show for Team D in Duleep Trophy to return to the Indian setup.
Jurel was outstanding with the bat and gloves both in the India-England Test series. However, with Pant returning, his place might be in danger in the 11. Big runs for Team A in the Duleep Trophy will be a statement from his side.