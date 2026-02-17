FA Cup Fifth-Round Draw: Mansfield Town To Host Arsenal, Newcastle Take On Man City - Check List

Mansfield Town are rewarded by the visit of Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round
Gunners beat Wigan in the fourth round on Sunday
Elsewhere, Chelsea have been handed a difficult test with a trip to Wrexham
Mansfield Town's reward for their victory over Burnley is a home tie against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The League One side came from behind to win 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Louis Reed's stunning 80th-minute free-kick sending Mansfield through.
Indeed, Mansfield's Nigel Clough will now face Arsenal as a manager for the first time. His father, Brian Clough, managed his last FA Cup match against the Gunners in February 1993 – a match Nigel played in for Nottingham Forest.
Elsewhere, the standout tie will see Manchester City renew their rivalry with Newcastle United at St. James' Park in a repeat of their recent two-legged EFL Cup semi-final.
Chelsea have been handed a difficult test with a trip to Hollywood-owned Wrexham, while Liverpool travel to Molineux to face Premier League strugglers Wolves.
Leeds United will face Philippe Clement's Norwich City at Elland Road, while Port Vale or Bristol City, whose fourth-round tie was postponed, will host Sunderland.
Non-league Macclesfield could be in line to face a third top-flight opponent in a row – either the Silkmen or Brentford will head to West Ham in round five, with those ties taking place over the weekend of 7–8 March.
FA Cup fifth round draw in full:
Fulham vs Southampton
Port Vale or Bristol City vs Sunderland
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Mansfield Town vs Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Wrexham vs Chelsea
West Ham United vs Macclesfield or Brentford