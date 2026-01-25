Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Brace Sends Arbeloa's Men To League Summit

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0 with a Mbappe brace, including a late penalty, to climb top of La Liga after a tense away performance

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Villarreal 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Villarreal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid go top of La Liga after a 2-0 away win

  • Mbappe’s brace proved decisive in a tight contest

  • Villarreal drop points in the title race at home

Real Madrid moved to the top of LaLiga after they defeated Villarreal 2-0 at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for Madrid, finding the back of the net in the 47th minute before securing the win from the penalty spot to move Los Blancos two points above Barcelona, who host Real Oviedo on Sunday.

With Villarreal still within an outside chance of winning the league title, it was a cagey start from both sides. The best chance of the first half fell to Arda Guler in the 20th minute as he dribbled past a number of challenges before shooting straight at Luiz Junior.

Mbappe then broke the deadlock early in the first half, though it was Vinicius Junior who did much of the hard work. The Brazilian winger dribbled past Pau Navarro before Pape Gueye blocked his low cross, but Mbappe reacted quickest to score from the rebound.

The Frenchman's goal seemed to open up the match, as both he and Vinicius saw shots blocked before Alberto Moleiro tested Thibaut Courtois at the other end with a tame effort.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side then wrapped up in the win in stoppage-time, with Mbappe scoring a Panenka from the penalty spot after being brought down by Alfonso Pedraza.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Madrid's reliable defence

It was not a contest filled with goalmouth action, but Madrid's quality in attack helped them come out on top. Los Blancos created 1.58 expected goals (xG) from 14 shots to Villarreal's 0.58 from eight attempts.

Franco Mastantuono has seen a resurgence in minutes following his return from injury, and he put in a battling display to repay Arbeloa's faith. He won the second-most duels for his side (nine) and second-most tackles (three), while also regaining possession six times.

And after another resolute defensive display, Madrid are the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to concede a shot on target in the first half of a match in 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  3. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

  2. Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

  3. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  5. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  2. UAPA In J&K: ‘Prolonged Detention And Delayed Trials Make Process The Punishment’

  3. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  4. Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur’s Birth Anniversary: PM Pays Tribute

  5. AIIMS Patna Board Flags Missing Papers in NEET Aspirant Death Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

  5. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley