India Alerts Pakistan Of Possible Tawi Floods, Bypasses Indus Waters Commission

First official contact since May conflict; Islamabad terms move a violation of Indus Waters Treaty, while India cites “humanitarian grounds.”

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India shared a flood alert for the Tawi River with Pakistan through diplomatic channels, not the Indus Waters Commission, amid Pakistan’s deadly monsoon rains.

  • Pakistan’s Foreign Office said bypassing the Treaty mechanism violated international law; India said the alert was issued on humanitarian grounds.

  • The warning marked the first official contact between the two sides since their four-day conflict in May.

India alerted Pakistan about a potential flood, the Foreign Office said on Monday, but stressed that the warning was communicated through diplomatic channels rather than the Indus Waters Commission.

It is the first known official contact between India and Pakistan since a four-day conflict between the two sides in May.

“On August 24, 2025, India communicated flood warnings through diplomatic channels, rather than through the Indus Waters Commission as required under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)," Foreign Office Spokesperson Shahfqat Ali Khan said.

He reaffirmed that India is obligated to fully comply with all provisions of the Treaty.

In New Delhi, sources said that India shared the flood alert in the Tawi River with Pakistan on "humanitarian grounds".

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

The Foreign Office said India's unilateral declaration to hold the Treaty in abeyance constitutes a serious violation of international law and could have significant negative consequences for peace and stability in South Asia, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, The News reported that India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding.

Citing official sources, the paper said that India alerted Pakistan about a possible major flood in the Tawi River in Jammu. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, it added.

Pakistani authorities issued warnings based on the information provided by India, it added.

It was the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The flood alert from India comes as Pakistan witnesses one of its deadliest monsoon rains, with a death toll of 800.  The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rains across most parts of Pakistan until August 30.

