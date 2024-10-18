Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday evening announced that it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a targeted ground operation in Rafah in southern Gaza. Sinwar was one of three Hamas members killed in the operation. His identity was confirmed through a DNA test using a sample from his time in Israeli prison.
Israeli officials stated that Sinwar's killing "was coincidental and not based on intelligence" and that no hostages were involved, according to Axios.
A small Israeli drone tracked Sinwar as he lay dying in the remains of a building in southern Gaza. Footage released by Israeli authorities shows him slumped in a dust-covered chair. With his right arm amputated, Sinwar is seen flinging a stick over his head in the direction of the approaching drone. For many social media users, this moment captured the lasting image of his final act of defiance against Israel.
According to Israeli officials, Sinwar was one of the masterminds behind the Hamas-led October 7 attack. The surprise attack on southern Israel killed more than 1,100 people and captured 250 others, who were then taken to Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces have killed over 42,000 Palestinians.
Sinwar was a high-profile target of the Israeli military throughout its 12-month war on the enclave. He operated from Gaza throughout.
He assumed overall control of the group following the killing of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, which was widely believed to be carried out by Israel.
Sinwar was born in 1962 in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza, where his parents had fled after being forced out of their home by Zionist militias during the 1948 Nakba, which resulted in the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians.
His path to resistance began during his university days, where he was first arrested by Israeli authorities in 1982 for anti-occupation activism.
Three years later, he was arrested again and subsequently met Ahmed Yassin, who would go on to found Hamas. By age 25, Sinwar had helped establish Hamas' internal security unit, al-Majd, earning a reputation for dealing with Palestinians who collaborated with Israel.
In 1988, Sinwar was arrested and sentenced to four life terms for plotting the murder of two Israeli soldiers and killing 12 Palestinians. During his 22 years in prison, Sinwar used his time studying Hebrew, Israeli literature, and politics. He even gave interviews to Israeli media outlets, presenting Hamas' political stances.
While in prison, Sinwar published 'Thorns and Carnations', a novel about a Palestinian refugee family in Gaza's al-Shati refugee camp. The story is told from the perspective of 'Ahmad', the son of the refugee camp who first opens his eyes to the world’s harshness: the camp, the war, and the disappearance of his father.
Sinwar was released in 2011 along with 1,000 other Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Gilad Shalit, a captured Israeli soldier who had been in Hamas custody in Gaza since 2006. Sinwar reportedly played a key role in arranging the Shalit prisoner release arrangement from within the prison.
Sinwar soon rose through Hamas' ranks after his release. In 2013, he was elected as Hamas' politburo in Gaza. Sinwar was extensively involved in Hamas' political and military activities during the seven-week war with Israel in the summer of 2014. Months after the war, the United States designated Sinwar as a "specially designated global terrorist".
In a 2021 interview with Vice News, Sinwar stated, "We don't want war or fighting, because it costs lives...and our people deserve peace. For long periods, we tried peaceful and popular resistance. We expected that the world, free people and international organisations would stand by our people and stop occupation(Israel) from committing crimes and massacring our people. Unfortunately, the world stood by and watched."
"Does the world expect us to be well-behaved victims while we are being killed, for us to be slaughtered without making a noise?" Sinwar asked.
He was elected as the head of Hamas' political bureau in Gaza in 2017. Under his leadership, Hamas mended ties with Egypt's leadership and re-established relations with Iran after disagreements over the Syrian civil war.
Sinwar is believed to have had a major role in the formulation of Hamas' 2017 charter. This document, for the first time, accepted a Palestinian state on the June 1967 borders and recognised the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. The charter also excluded the movement’s hostility to Jews and stated that its conflict was with the Zionist occupation of Palestine.
In 2018, he played a leading role in organising the "Great March of Return" peaceful protests, which called for an end of the siege of Gaza and the refugees' right to return. Israeli soldiers brutally suppressed it, killing 230 demonstrators in the process.
For numerous Palestinians, Sinwar was a charismatic figure who earned respect for his defiance against Israel and staying in impoverished Gaza, unlike other Hamas leaders live abroad.