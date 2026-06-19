PM Narendra Modi to Disburse Rs 2,400 Crore Under PM-VBRY on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse Rs 2,400 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer to over 15 lakh first-time employees and employers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the Prime Minister will interact with young beneficiaries and employers before the main payout event.
Simultaneous regional programmes will be held across 200 industrial clusters nationwide to distribute formal appointment letters to newly recruited workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse Rs 2,400 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer to more than 15 lakh first-time employees and employers on Friday, June 19.
The disbursement falls under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI the event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan. Modi will interact with young first-time employees and benefiting employers prior to the main payout.
As of mid-April 2026, the government had disbursed Rs 465 crore under the scheme to approximately 441,000 employees who completed six months of continuous service, economictimes.com reported. The new tranche expands this support to 15 lakh beneficiaries, according to reports by The Hindu.
Nationwide Cluster Events
Authorities will host regional programmes simultaneously at 200 industrial clusters across the country. Officials will felicitate employers and employees during these events.
Administrators will also distribute appointment letters to employees. The new labour codes mandate employers to give formal appointment letters to all recruited workers, PTI reported.
Scheme Outlay and Benefits
The government has allocated a total financial outlay of Rs 99,446 crore for the scheme, according to PTI. The initiative targets the creation of 3.5 crore jobs over two years.
Under the scheme, first-time employees receive up to Rs 15,000. Employers get up to Rs 3,000 per month for each new employee.
The government provides extended benefits for up to four years to boost employment in the manufacturing sector.
Workforce Integration Milestones
More than 63 lakh first-time employees have joined the formal workforce under the PM-VBRY since August 2025. Women account for nearly 30 per cent of this newly integrated workforce.
Small businesses drive the majority of these hires. More than 80 per cent of the establishments incentivised under the scheme are small enterprises with fewer than 25 workers, PTI reported.