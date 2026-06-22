Entire Political Science Of Data Doctoring: Congress Slams Govt On Rural Wage

The Congress party has launched a strong attack on the Central Government, terming its handling of rural wage data as the “entire political science of data doctoring.”
Congress leaders claimed that official rural wage figures are being doctored or selectively presented to project a false narrative of improvement in rural India.
The party asserted that the data does not reflect the actual distress faced by farmers, agricultural labourers, and MGNREGA workers amid rising input costs and stagnant incomes.
The Congress party on Thursday accused the Central Government of indulging in “the entire political science of data doctoring” after fresh rural wage figures were released, claiming they painted a misleading picture of the rural economy.
Senior Congress leaders alleged that the government is systematically manipulating or suppressing data related to rural wages, MGNREGA payments, and farmer incomes to hide the true extent of agrarian distress and unemployment in villages across the country.
“Instead of solving the problems of rural India, the Modi government is busy doctoring data. This is not governance, this is the entire political science of data manipulation,” said a senior Congress spokesperson.
The party pointed out discrepancies between official statistics and ground reports from various states, where farmers and daily wage labourers continue to struggle with low incomes, rising costs of inputs, and lack of adequate employment opportunities. Congress leaders demanded an independent audit of rural wage data and greater transparency in the release of economic statistics.
The attack comes amid growing criticism of the government’s economic policies, particularly in the agriculture and rural development sectors. The Congress has been consistently highlighting issues such as farmer suicides, distress migration, and the gap between official claims and reality in rural areas.
Party leaders also accused the government of selectively using data to showcase achievements while ignoring key distress indicators. They called upon the government to release comprehensive and verifiable data on rural household incomes, real wages, and employment generation under various schemes.
The Union Rural Development Ministry is yet to respond to the fresh allegations. In the past, the government has defended its data, stating that rural wages have shown consistent growth due to welfare schemes like PM-KISAN, MGNREGA, and other rural infrastructure programmes.
This latest controversy is likely to intensify the political debate over the state of rural India and the credibility of government-released economic data in the coming days.