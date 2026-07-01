Hindu Student And Temple Priest Held Captive, Assaulted In Bangladesh

Law student Subhash Deuri, who serves as an assistant temple priest, was allegedly kidnapped, held captive and physically assaulted for ransom in Dhaka.
Perpetrators stripped the victim, tortured him and made him contact relatives for money before he was admitted to hospital in critical condition.
The incident adds to ongoing worries about the security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following political upheaval.
A disturbing incident in Bangladesh has once again spotlighted the vulnerability of Hindu minorities, with a young law student and temple priest allegedly abducted, held captive and brutally assaulted by unidentified persons in the capital Dhaka. The victim, 25-year-old Subhash Deuri, was reportedly targeted late on Monday and endured several hours of trauma before being rescued or released in a severely injured state.
According to multiple reports, Deuri, a student at Jagannath University who also works as an assistant priest at a local temple, was kidnapped by a group of unidentified men. The assailants allegedly stripped him, subjected him to physical torture, and demanded ransom. They forced him to contact his family members for money while he was in captivity. After the ordeal, Deuri was admitted to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
Details emerging from the case paint a harrowing picture. The perpetrators reportedly held Deuri captive with the primary motive of extortion. His sister and other family members have spoken about the torture he endured, expressing fear and anguish over the rising insecurity for Hindus in the country. Police have initiated an investigation, but no arrests have been confirmed so far, and the identity of the culprits remains unknown.
This latest attack comes amid persistent concerns regarding the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly after the political changes following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government. Hindu communities have reported multiple incidents of violence, including attacks on temples, abductions, and targeted assaults in various districts. Advocacy groups and opposition voices in India have repeatedly urged the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to ensure better protection for minorities and swift justice in such cases.
The abduction of Subhash Deuri has triggered strong reactions on social media and from Hindu organisations across the region. Many see it as part of a broader pattern of targeting priests and students from the community. Calls for a thorough probe and security measures around temples and minority neighbourhoods have grown louder. Bangladesh authorities have in the past denied systematic persecution, attributing such incidents to criminal elements rather than communal motives. However, the frequency of reported cases has kept the issue alive in international discussions.
For Deuri’s family, the immediate priority remains his full recovery and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The young man, balancing legal studies with religious duties at the temple, now faces a long road to physical and psychological healing. As investigations proceed, this case is likely to draw attention from human rights bodies and minority rights activists monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Hindus in the country, where they form a significant but vulnerable minority. Ensuring their safety and upholding the rule of law will be crucial for social stability as Bangladesh navigates its political transition.