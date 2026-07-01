Hindu Student And Temple Priest Held Captive, Assaulted In Bangladesh

The abduction of Subhash Deuri has triggered strong reactions on social media and from Hindu organisations across the region. Many see it as part of a broader pattern of targeting priests and students from the community. Calls for a thorough probe and security measures around temples and minority neighbourhoods have grown louder. Bangladesh authorities have in the past denied systematic persecution, attributing such incidents to criminal elements rather than communal motives. However, the frequency of reported cases has kept the issue alive in international discussions.