India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Face ENG In London

India vs England Hockey Live Score: Catch live play-by-play updates for IND vs ENG in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26 on Sunday, 28 June, at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

India vs England Hockey Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2025–26 clash between India and England at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday, 28 June, where India aim to finish their season on a strong note. Craig Fulton’s side have shown a clear upturn in form during the European leg, registering four wins, two defeats and a draw, highlighted by a commanding 7–1 victory over Pakistan in their previous outing, with goals coming from Sukhjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, Raj Kumar Pal and Dilpreet Singh. That run has lifted India to seventh in the standings with 17 points from 15 matches, leaving them in contention to hold or improve their position above Spain and Pakistan. Their previous encounter with England ended 2–2 in regulation time before India lost in the shootout, despite Dilpreet Singh’s brace, as England responded through David Goodfield and Nicholas Bandurak before edging the shootout. India now look to convert their improved rhythm into a complete performance as the action gets underway at 8:30 p.m. IST. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 08:44:22 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Game On! We are underway in London. The formalities are done, the crowd is settled in, and the sticks are out as India and England begin their final FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League clash of the season. England step onto the turf in their all-white kit, while India are in their familiar blue colours. Suraj Karkera gets the responsibility between the posts for India today as Craig Fulton’s side look to sign off their campaign with another strong performance. The first pushback is made, time for four quarters of high-intensity hockey. The battle begins.

28 Jun 2026, 08:39:29 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: National Anthems Underway The atmosphere is building in London as both teams line up for the national anthems. India’s anthem rings out first, with the players standing tall and focused ahead of this crucial final FIH Pro League encounter. England follow with their own national anthem as the home crowd gets ready for what promises to be another intense battle between two evenly matched sides. The formalities are done, now it’s time for the sticks to do the talking.

28 Jun 2026, 08:28:05 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Starting XI 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊. 🇮🇳🏑



The stage is set for one last challenge.



Here's the Starting XI that will take the field against England as the Men in Blue look to finish their FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26 campaign on a winning note. 💙🔥



🗓️ June 28 (Sunday)

🕣 8:30… pic.twitter.com/F7FCSUZ36O — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 28, 2026

28 Jun 2026, 08:13:39 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Preview India face England in their final FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2025–26 fixture at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London on Sunday, 28 June, looking to end their campaign on a high. Craig Fulton’s side have bounced back strongly in the European leg with four wins, two defeats and a shootout loss, highlighted by their 7–1 demolition of Pakistan in the previous match. The victory lifted India to seventh in the standings with 17 points from 15 games. Their last clash against England ended 2–2 before India lost the shootout, setting up another closely contested battle. India will aim to carry their improved form into the final match, which begins at 8:30 p.m. IST.

28 Jun 2026, 07:54:10 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info The live streaming of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans in India can also watch the live telecast on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels.