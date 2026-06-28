India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Face ENG In London

India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Game On!
We are underway in London. The formalities are done, the crowd is settled in, and the sticks are out as India and England begin their final FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League clash of the season.
England step onto the turf in their all-white kit, while India are in their familiar blue colours. Suraj Karkera gets the responsibility between the posts for India today as Craig Fulton’s side look to sign off their campaign with another strong performance.
The first pushback is made, time for four quarters of high-intensity hockey. The battle begins.
India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: National Anthems Underway
The atmosphere is building in London as both teams line up for the national anthems. India’s anthem rings out first, with the players standing tall and focused ahead of this crucial final FIH Pro League encounter.
England follow with their own national anthem as the home crowd gets ready for what promises to be another intense battle between two evenly matched sides. The formalities are done, now it’s time for the sticks to do the talking.
India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Starting XI
India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Preview
Craig Fulton’s side have bounced back strongly in the European leg with four wins, two defeats and a shootout loss, highlighted by their 7–1 demolition of Pakistan in the previous match. The victory lifted India to seventh in the standings with 17 points from 15 games.
Their last clash against England ended 2–2 before India lost the shootout, setting up another closely contested battle. India will aim to carry their improved form into the final match, which begins at 8:30 p.m. IST.
India Vs England Live Score, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info
The live streaming of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans in India can also watch the live telecast on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels.