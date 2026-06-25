India Vs England Live Streaming, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Preview, Points Table - All You Need To Know

India will face England in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26 on Friday, June 26
England enter the contest with home advantage in London, while India will aim to continue their improved attacking form and fighting spirit
Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, with the live telecast on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD in India
India will look to carry their winning momentum into their men’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 clash against England on Thursday at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.
The Indian hockey team head into the contest after securing back-to-back victories over the Netherlands and Pakistan, results that have boosted confidence ahead of their clash against England.
The back-to-back victories over the Netherlands and Pakistan have boosted India’s confidence and added valuable points to their FIH Pro League tally. However, they remain second from the bottom in the standings as they look to end their campaign on a strong note.
India’s latest triumph came in a thrilling 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the London leg opener. Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh found the net for India, while Pakistan’s Ahmad Nadeem, Abu Mahmood and Moin Shakeel kept the contest alive with their goals.
Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera and the Indian defence held firm in the closing stages to secure a hard-fought win.
The victory followed India’s 3-2 win over the Netherlands and further showcased the team’s improved attacking approach and fighting spirit. With their campaign nearing its conclusion, India will look to build on this momentum and produce another strong performance against England.
However, England’s home advantage and consistent form will present a tough challenge. India will need to maintain their attacking intensity while staying disciplined defensively as they look to finish their men’s FIH Pro League 2025-26 campaign on a positive note.
FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Points Table
India Vs England, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26 match?
The India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 12:00 AM IST.
Where to watch India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26 match?
The live streaming of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans in India can also watch the live telecast on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels.