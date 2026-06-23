India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Men In Blue Start Strong Favorites Against Arch-Rivals

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi
Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Details
Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the IND vs PAK hockey matches can be viewed on the Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Match Details
Match: India vs Pakistan
Date & Time: June 23, 7:00 PM IST
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello hockey fans! We're back with the live coverage of FIH Men's Pro League match between India and Pakistan in London. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.