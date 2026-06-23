India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Men In Blue Start Strong Favorites Against Arch-Rivals

Indian hockey team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in FIH Pro League's London leg on Tuesday, June 23. Photo: Hockey India

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of another clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, this time on the hockey field in the London leg of the FIH Men's Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday, June 23. This is the first occasion when both teams are facing off in this league. Pakistan were not supposed to take part in this league, but after the withdrawal of New Zealand, the Green Shirts got the opportunity to feature in it. However, Pakistan's journey in the league so far has been abysmal as they have lost all 12 matches they have played so far and are languishing at the bottom of the nine-team points table. On top of that, their captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, won't be able to make it in this match due to visa issues. On the other hand, India are brimming with confidence after beating defending champions Netherlands in the Rotterdam leg of the tournament. The Men In Blue have also got the better of World No.1 Germany and are currently placed in the 8th spot in the standings.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jun 2026, 06:23:10 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Squads India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor

23 Jun 2026, 06:20:23 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Details Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the IND vs PAK hockey matches can be viewed on the Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

23 Jun 2026, 06:16:13 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Match Details Match: India vs Pakistan Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London Date & Time: June 23, 7:00 PM IST