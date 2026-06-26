India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Men In Blue Aim To Continue Winning Streak Against Depleted Rivals

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of match between arch-rivals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday, June 26

India beat Pakistan in last their last match of the FIH Men's Pro Hockey League in London on Friday, June 26.

India beat Pakistan in last their last match of the FIH Men's Pro Hockey League in London on Friday, June 26. X/Hockey India

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of another clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, this time on the hockey field in the London leg of the FIH Men's Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday, June 26. Though the Men In Blue outclassed the Green Shirts in the last match by 4-3, the latter made a mini-comeback towards the end by scoring back-to-back goals and inducing some last-minute excitement. While Pakistan will aim to take some positives from the fightback, the India team have been a dominant force against their arch-rivals in the last ten years, winning 18 consecutive matches. Pakistan have not won a single match in the league so far and are at the bottom, while India, who lost their last match to England in penalties, are just above Pakistan in the standings.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jun 2026, 10:17:23 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: What Happened In Previous IND Vs PAK Match? India edged past Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling FIH Pro League clash at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Goals from Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh helped India overcome an early setback, while Ahmad Nadeem, Abu Mahmood and Moin Shakeel kept Pakistan in the contest. Despite missing several penalty corner opportunities, India held on for the win as Pakistan produced a much-improved performance.

26 Jun 2026, 09:50:47 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Squads India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor

26 Jun 2026, 09:43:31 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Details Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the IND vs PAK hockey matches can be viewed on the Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

26 Jun 2026, 09:28:49 pm IST India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Match Details Match: India vs Pakistan Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London Date & Time: June 26, 10:30 PM IST