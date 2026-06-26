India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Men In Blue Aim To Continue Winning Streak Against Depleted Rivals

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: What Happened In Previous IND Vs PAK Match?
India edged past Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling FIH Pro League clash at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Goals from Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh helped India overcome an early setback, while Ahmad Nadeem, Abu Mahmood and Moin Shakeel kept Pakistan in the contest. Despite missing several penalty corner opportunities, India held on for the win as Pakistan produced a much-improved performance.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi
Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Details
Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the IND vs PAK hockey matches can be viewed on the Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Match Details
Match: India vs Pakistan
Date & Time: June 26, 10:30 PM IST
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello hockey fans! Welcome to the live coverage of another clash between India and Pakistan in the FIH Men's Pro Hockey League 2025-26 at the at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday, June 26. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.