India Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Preview, Points Table, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming details of India Vs Pakistan at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26 from June 23 to June 26, 2026 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

India Vs Pakistan hockey rivalry
India and Pakistan are placed in Group D in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • These will be the first-ever India vs Pakistan matches in FIH Hockey Pro League history.

  • India head into the London leg placed eighth in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 standings with 10 points from 12 matches.

  • Live Streaming of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and live telecast will be available on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels.

The Indian hockey team is set to reignite its storied rivalry with Pakistan with two blockbuster encounters during the London leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26, adding another chapter to one of the sport’s most celebrated contests.

Both IND vs PAK FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available to watch on live streaming and live telecast in India.

These will be the first-ever India vs Pakistan matches in FIH Hockey Pro League history.

India and Pakistan are two of the most iconic teams in international hockey. With eight gold medals, India are the most successful team in Olympic hockey history, while Pakistan are three-time champions.

Pakistan are also four-time Hockey World Cup winners - the most titles won by any team - while India have won the competition once. The two teams also share 12 Asian Games titles between them.

India will head into the match against Pakistan full of confidence, having gotten the better of reigning Olympic and Pro League champions Netherlands in Rotterdam last week.

The Indian team also beat world No. 1 Germany during the Rotterdam leg.

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FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Points Table

PosTeamPlayedWonSO WonSO LostLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium121110049183134
2England12642033221126
3Australia12721229191024
4Netherlands12640238281022
5Argentina1262133428621
6Germany1241162833-514
7Spain1231172430-611
8India1223161833-1510
9Pakistan12001111759-420

India head into the London leg placed eighth in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 standings with 10 points from 12 matches.

World No. 12 Pakistan, on the other hand, are rock bottom in the nine-team standings with no points after 12 games, having lost all their matches so far.

With regular captain Ammad Shakeel Butt’s participation in London unclear due to visa delays, the onus to lead Pakistan will fall on the likes of the experienced Abu Bakar Mahmood and Sufyan Khan.

This is Pakistan’s maiden Pro League campaign. They were invited to play the Pro League this year as the second-placed team from last year’s FIH Nations Cup after winners New Zealand, who were originally slated to be promoted, withdrew.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Head-To-Head 

Pakistan lead the hockey head-to-head record against India, having won 82 of the 181 matches played between the teams. India have won 67 times, while 32 matches have ended in draws.

In recent times, India have held the upper hand over Pakistan with victories in 15 of the last 17 matches between the sides.

The last time the two teams met was in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, when India edged their neighbours 2-1.

FIH Pro League 2025-26: India vs Pakistan Hockey Schedule

As per Indian Standard Times (IST)

  • June 23, Tuesday: Pakistan vs India - 7:00 PM

  • June 26, Friday: India vs Pakistan - 10:30 PM

Besides the matches against Pakistan, India will also play hosts England on June 26 and 28 as part of the London leg, which will be Harmanpreet and Co.’s final stop in this year’s Pro League. All four matches will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Hockey Live In FIH Pro League 2025-26?

Live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the IND vs PAK hockey matches can be viewed on the Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

FIH Pro League 2025-26: India vs Pakistan Hockey Squads

Indian hockey team:

Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi

Pakistan hockey team:

Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor

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