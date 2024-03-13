Former SECRET Member Song Ji-eun Set To Exchange Vows This Autumn With YouTuber Beau Park We

K-Pop idol Song Ji-eun and YouTuber Park We surprised many by announcing their marriage just three months after publicly revealing their relationship last year. On March 12, Song Ji-eun took to Instagram to personally confirm the marriage news and address her fans, and later, the couple took out a video to announce the same. This came to light after numerous reports started to surface about their wedding.
Ji-eun’s message read (translated by Soompi), “After wrapping up the recording for a program last night, I noticed many articles about my marriage circulating. I initially wanted to share the news first with those who have been supporting us in a well-organized manner, so I felt it was regrettable that you had to learn about it through articles, which also included some things that weren’t true.”
“Everyone, I am planning to get married to the person I love this fall. Since the exact wedding date has not been decided yet, I thought it was too early to share the news, but I thought it was right to give answers about parts that many people are curious about. Yesterday evening, I hurriedly made a YouTube video to upload and here I am writing this post to share the news with you. The date is undecided, but it’s true that we are planning to get married,” the statement further continued.
“I am grateful and happy to be able to dream of the future with someone who feels like the last piece of my unfinished puzzle. We’d be thankful if you support us, as we will become a married couple one fine day in autumn. If we have good news, we will broadcast it here and through the Weracle Channel. Always energized by your sincere young encouragement,” the statement concluded.
Check out the announcement here:
Song Ji-eun made her debut in 2009 as a member of the K-Pop girl group SECRET. She has also starred in dramas such as ‘My Secret Romance,’ ‘Melting Me Softly,’ ‘Sweet Home, Sweet Honey’ and will next be seen in her feature film debut ‘The Fire Woman.’ As for Park We, he is the son of renowned director Park Chan-hong. In 2014, he experienced a life-altering accident when he fell from a building, which resulted in a full-body paralysis. Despite the challenges, his resilience never weakened and he actively runs the YouTube channel ‘Weracle’ to raise awareness about disabled people.
The couple announced their relationship via social media back in December 2023. They revealed that they first met at church, and fell in love at first sight.