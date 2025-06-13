The Bengaluru stadium stampede that killed 11 exposes the deadly convergence of crowd psychology, state failure, caste-coded fandom, and the violent spectacle of cricket in a country where identity and sport collapse into each other. Photo: AP

The Bengaluru stadium stampede that killed 11 exposes the deadly convergence of crowd psychology, state failure, caste-coded fandom, and the violent spectacle of cricket in a country where identity and sport collapse into each other. Photo: AP