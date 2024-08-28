Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The Abuel-Jedian family now lives in a crowded tent camp in Deir al-Balah, surrounded by unsanitary conditions that can easily spread diseases like polio. The United Nations is planning a vaccination campaign to protect other children, but it can only proceed if a cease-fire is achieved. The UN aims to vaccinate at least 95 per cent of Gaza’s children under 10, with 1.2 million vaccine doses already in Gaza and more on the way, according to UNICEF.