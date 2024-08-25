International

Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; No Sign Of Progress In Gaza Ceasefire

Middle East Live Updates: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency on Sunday after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon. This comes as the Reuters news agency reported no sign of progress in mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Toibah Kirmani
Toibah Kirmani
25 August 2024
25 August 2024
Israeli airstrike | AP
Here is the latest on the Middle East tensions (August 25): Israel's military launched air raids across southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah responded with a large drone and rocket attack, saying the barrage was also in retaliation for the Israeli military's killing of its commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut in July. The escalation comes as the Reuters news agency reported no sign of progress in mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza. Citing a Palestinian official, it said a Hamas delegation that was in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, has departed the city.
LIVE UPDATES

Middle East Live News: One Killed as Israel launches new raids in south Lebanon

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that one person has been killed in an Israeli raid on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.

The attack was part of a series of renewed Israeli raids on southern Lebanon.

Middle East Live News: Israeli Restricts Gatherings, Closes Some Beaches

The Israeli military announced a series of restrictions on civilians in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the morning as it traded fire with Hezbollah.

The military’s Home Front Command closed beaches near the border with Lebanon and restricted outdoor gatherings to 30 people and indoor meetings to 300, according to the Times of Israel.

Middle East Live Updates: Israel Announces Death Of Soldier In Gaza

The Israeli military says Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, 20, was killed in a battle in southern Gaza.

Israel’s Ynetnews said some 337 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground assault on the Palestinian enclave since October 7.

Middle East Live Updates: One Person Critically Injured In Southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s NNA news agency is reporting that one person was critically injured in a drone attack in Qasimia in southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes also fired air-to-ground missiles towards al-Mansouri town in Tyre district, NNA added, with no injuries reported.

Middle East Live Updates: Biden ‘Closely Monitoring Events In Israel And Lebanon’

US President Joe Biden has been “engaged with his national security team throughout the evening” and has directed senior US officials to be “communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts”, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a brief statement.

“We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and we will keep working for regional stability,” Savett added.

Middle East Live Updates: Hezbollah Says It Fired More Than 320 Rockets At Israel

The Lebanese group has announced that it targeted Israeli military bases to "facilitate the passage of drones" towards their intended targets deep within Israel. "And the drones have passed as planned," it said.

Additionally, Hezbollah claimed to have fired over 320 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military bases and barracks, including the Meron base and four sites in the occupied Golan Heights.

The attacks came as Egypt hosts a new round of talks aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a cease-fire in Gaza. Iran supports both groups as well as militants in Syria, Iraq and Yemen who might join any larger conflict.

Vehicles drive past an anti-Israeli banner showing missiles being launched, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran (representative image) - null
Israel Sends Out A Message To Iran

BY Seema Guha

Middle East Live Updates: Hezbollah Says ‘First Phase’ Of Attack On Israel Over

The Lebanese armed group said the “first phase” of its retaliatory attack against Israel has been concluded “with complete success”.

Middle East Live Updates: Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency 

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said, in a statement issued by his office.

Middle East Live News: Israel And Hezbollah Launch Attacks 

Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a pre-emptive strike against the Hezbollah militant group, threatening to trigger a broader region wide war that could torpedo efforts to forge a cease-fire in Gaza. 

Soon afterwards, Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on Israel with a “large number of drones” as an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur, a top commander with the group, in a strike in Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

Hezbollah said the attack was targeting “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later” as well as “targeting a number of enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome platforms.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel Depart; PAK Four Down
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 In Pics: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Double Ton
  4. Bangladesh Murder Case: Will Shakib Al Hasan Play 2nd PAK Vs BAN Test? Here's What BCB Prez Said
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Triumph Shows England Not 'One-Dimensional', Says Ollie Pope
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Sponsorship Deal With German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall
  2. Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting Club Joins Top Tier, Bringing Total Teams To 13
  5. Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Disappointed In Milan's Lack Of Defensive Responsibility
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  3. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Filmmaker Ranjith Quits As Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Over Misbehaviour Charge
  2. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  3. Maharashtra Man, 42, Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl; Arrested By Police
  4. RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal’s Home Raided By CBI In 'Financial Irregularities' Case
  5. 'No Dalits, OBC Among Miss India Winners': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Need For Caste Census
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; No Sign Of Progress In Gaza Ceasefire
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Middle East: Israel And Hezbollah Launch Attacks As Gaza Ceasefire Talks Drag On
  4. French Police Arrest Suspect In Synagogue Fire After It Injures Police Officer
  5. Germany: Police Detain A Suspect In Solingen Knife Attack That Killed Three
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State