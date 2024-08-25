Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; No Sign Of Progress In Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli airstrike | AP

Here is the latest on the Middle East tensions (August 25): Israel's military launched air raids across southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah responded with a large drone and rocket attack, saying the barrage was also in retaliation for the Israeli military's killing of its commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut in July. The escalation comes as the Reuters news agency reported no sign of progress in mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza. Citing a Palestinian official, it said a Hamas delegation that was in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, has departed the city.

25 Aug 2024, 12:07:56 pm IST Middle East Live News: One Killed as Israel launches new raids in south Lebanon Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that one person has been killed in an Israeli raid on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam. The attack was part of a series of renewed Israeli raids on southern Lebanon.

25 Aug 2024, 11:56:31 am IST Middle East Live News: Israeli Restricts Gatherings, Closes Some Beaches The Israeli military announced a series of restrictions on civilians in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the morning as it traded fire with Hezbollah. The military’s Home Front Command closed beaches near the border with Lebanon and restricted outdoor gatherings to 30 people and indoor meetings to 300, according to the Times of Israel.

25 Aug 2024, 11:40:01 am IST Middle East Live Updates: Israel Announces Death Of Soldier In Gaza The Israeli military says Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, 20, was killed in a battle in southern Gaza. Israel’s Ynetnews said some 337 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground assault on the Palestinian enclave since October 7.

25 Aug 2024, 11:38:36 am IST Middle East Live Updates: One Person Critically Injured In Southern Lebanon Lebanon’s NNA news agency is reporting that one person was critically injured in a drone attack in Qasimia in southern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes also fired air-to-ground missiles towards al-Mansouri town in Tyre district, NNA added, with no injuries reported.

25 Aug 2024, 11:24:02 am IST Middle East Live Updates: Biden ‘Closely Monitoring Events In Israel And Lebanon’ US President Joe Biden has been “engaged with his national security team throughout the evening” and has directed senior US officials to be “communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts”, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a brief statement. “We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and we will keep working for regional stability,” Savett added.

25 Aug 2024, 11:19:27 am IST Middle East Live Updates: Hezbollah Says It Fired More Than 320 Rockets At Israel The Lebanese group has announced that it targeted Israeli military bases to "facilitate the passage of drones" towards their intended targets deep within Israel. "And the drones have passed as planned," it said. Additionally, Hezbollah claimed to have fired over 320 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military bases and barracks, including the Meron base and four sites in the occupied Golan Heights. The attacks came as Egypt hosts a new round of talks aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a cease-fire in Gaza. Iran supports both groups as well as militants in Syria, Iraq and Yemen who might join any larger conflict. Israel Sends Out A Message To Iran BY Seema Guha

25 Aug 2024, 11:11:53 am IST Middle East Live Updates: Hezbollah Says ‘First Phase’ Of Attack On Israel Over The Lebanese armed group said the “first phase” of its retaliatory attack against Israel has been concluded “with complete success”.

25 Aug 2024, 11:09:17 am IST Middle East Live Updates: Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon. "The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said, in a statement issued by his office.