Israel’s Sends Out A Message To Iran

The US and the G7 countries as well as the regional Sunni powers like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and other nations had all urged Israel not to retaliate last Saturday’s attack. Despite that advise Netanyahu heading a religious extreme right-wing coalition could not have let the matter rest. The Iranian attack was in response to Israel’s unprovoked bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus in which two top generals of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed along with seven soldiers. Israel had been targeting Iranian scientists and military leaders often and had gotten away with it. However by attacking the consulate in Syria, Israel had crossed what Iran considered a red line. Iran and Israel had been shadow boxing and carrying on proxy war’s against each other since 2010. With Iran’s attack last week and Israel’s action today they are for the first time openly targeting each other’s territory.