Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: 'Explosions' Heard At Iran Airport Amid Conflict With Israel; US Confirms Attack

3 Drones Destroyed Over Isfahan: State TV
According to the Iranian state TV, Iran's air defence system destroyed three drones that were observed over the sky in Isfahan at about 12:30 GMT.
Earlier, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that “explosions” had been heard near Isfahan’s international airport.
'Iran Exercised Right To Self Defence Against....': Iranian Embassy In India Issues Statement
On Friday, the Embassy of Iran in India issued press statement on the recent exercise by Iran against Isarel.
The official statement read, "Iran, as a responsible member of the United Nations, emphasizing its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the rule of law, in response to the Zionist regime's heinous military aggression and unlawful use of force against diplomatic premises of Uran in Damascus on 1st April 2024, implemented its inherent right of self-defense in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter on 14th April 2024..."
Iran's Nuclear Facilities Unharmed: Iraninan State-Aligned Media
Citing a reliable sorce, Iran's state-aligned Tasnim news confirmed that the targets were not nuclear as the country's nuclear facilities in Isfahan province are 'completely secure'.
Earlier, the United States officials also mentioned the same about the target of the Israeli attack.
Why Attack On Isfahan?
Iran's Isfahan qualifies to be a potential target as the city holds immense strategic importance and is the location of several important facilities, including military research and development sites, as well as bases.
The nearby city of Natanz is home to one of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites.
'Israel Attcaked Iran', Says US Official
As per a report by CNN, a US official said Israel has carried out a strike inside Iran. However, it has been told that the target is not nuclear.
According to another official, the range of targets was “never specified in precise terms but nuclear and civilian locations were clearly not in that category.”
Outgoing Flights Cancelled In Iran, Says Iranian Media
According to Iranian state media, several outgoing flights from several Iranian airports have been canceled in light of the latest development.
As per media reports, the director of Iran’s public relations for an airport company said that all flights going to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz had already been suspended.
Iran Fires Air Defence Batteries, Attack Yet To Be Confirmed
Iran fired air defence batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
It remained unclear if the country was under attack. However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.
IRNA said the defenses fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.
Israeli Missiles Reach Iran, Explosion Heard At Airport
Iranian semi-official FARS news reported that three explosions were heard near the military base where fighter jets are located in the northwest part of the city of Isfahan. 'Loud sound' was heard in Isfahan province as flights divert around area amid tensions with Israel, reported AP.
Iran's April 13 Attack On Israel
In an unprecedented attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel late on Saturday. This act of extreme aggression marked Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, making room for a major escalation amid an already existing war situation in Israel.
As per reports, with the aid of several US and British warplanes and its very own Iron Dome, Israel intercepted all Iranian missiles and Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border while Jordan intercepted missiles that violated its airspace.