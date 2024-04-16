International

Iran Ready To Deploy Weapons 'Never Used Before' As Israel Plans To Respond After April 13 Attack|Details

On April 13, Iran for the very first time launched a direct attack on Israel deploying over 300 missiles and explosive drones. Iran's act of violence came as a response to a deadly April 1 airstrike by Israel on the Damascus consulate killing seven elite army officers.

AP
Israel activated Iron Dome air defence system to intercept Iranian missiles and drones | Photo: AP
As Israel reportedly plans to retaliate after the April 13 attack, Iran on Monday warned about the country's preparedness to deploy comprehensive strategies including "previously unused weaponry" in the event of Israeli escalation. The warning reportedly came from a senior Iranian official, Abolfazl Amoui.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. - TOMER NEUBERG
Israel plans to retaliate

Iran's warning came as a response to Israeli military chief's statement on how Israel is planning respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack. The officials also mentioned that the final decision on retaliation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is awaited.

On Monday, Israeli military chief, Herzi Halevi said that Israel is considering its next steps and that the April 13 Iranian strike, “will be met with a response".

As a prompt response to Israel's statement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kan, asserted that Iran would respond in a few seconds is escalation happens.

The drone and missile rain by Iran was the first time in history that the country has directly attacked Israel - X/@IDF
About Israel's plan

In light of the escalating situations in the Middle East, PM Netanyahu convened his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours on Monday to discuss about a response to Iran's attack.

Israel's military chief said, "As we look forward, we weigh our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs to the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response." Army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, added that the country will respond “at the time that we choose”.

An elderly Orthodox Jewish man walks in Jerusalem after Iran's attack | - AP
Considering the prevailing situation of conflict on the Middle-East, Israel is facing serious international pressure not to further escalate the conflict. The United States and several other countries have urged Israel to show restraint as it seeks to build a broad diplomatic response.

"We don't want to see a war with Iran. We don't want to see a regional conflict", said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

