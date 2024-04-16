Iran Ready To Deploy Weapons 'Never Used Before' As Israel Plans To Respond After April 13 Attack|Details

As Israel reportedly plans to retaliate after the April 13 attack, Iran on Monday warned about the country's preparedness to deploy comprehensive strategies including "previously unused weaponry" in the event of Israeli escalation. The warning reportedly came from a senior Iranian official, Abolfazl Amoui.
On April 13, Iran for the very first time launched a direct attack on Israel deploying over 300 missiles and explosive drones. Iran's act of violence came as a response to a deadly April 1 airstrike by Israel on the Damascus consulate killing seven elite army officers.
Israel plans to retaliate
Iran's warning came as a response to Israeli military chief's statement on how Israel is planning respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack. The officials also mentioned that the final decision on retaliation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is awaited.
On Monday, Israeli military chief, Herzi Halevi said that Israel is considering its next steps and that the April 13 Iranian strike, “will be met with a response".
As a prompt response to Israel's statement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kan, asserted that Iran would respond in a few seconds is escalation happens.
About Israel's plan
In light of the escalating situations in the Middle East, PM Netanyahu convened his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours on Monday to discuss about a response to Iran's attack.
Israel's military chief said, "As we look forward, we weigh our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs to the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response." Army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, added that the country will respond “at the time that we choose”.
Considering the prevailing situation of conflict on the Middle-East, Israel is facing serious international pressure not to further escalate the conflict. The United States and several other countries have urged Israel to show restraint as it seeks to build a broad diplomatic response.
"We don't want to see a war with Iran. We don't want to see a regional conflict", said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.