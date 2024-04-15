Israel To Avenge Iran's Attack 'When Timing Is Right', US Says Won't Take Part In Retaliatory Strikes

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East region after Iran launched an audacious attack on Israel, the later has said it will avenge the attack when the “timing is right”. Israel’s minister Benny Gantz said the country would "exact the price" from Iran when timing is right, BBC reported.
The report said Israel is weighing possible responses to Iran's attack. Earlier, on Sunday Iran attack Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles. Israel and its allies shot down nearly all projectiles fired in the first ever direct Iranian attack on Israel.
There has been growing calls for peace to avert a wider war, with global powers including US, China, Germany and other nations urging both the countries for restrain.
The US has said it will not take part in any Israeli response, to avoid an escalation in regional hostilities. Earlier, Iran had been hinting of its plans to respond to the April 1 air strike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed several military advisors, including two top generals. Iran blamed Israel for the attack, saying it was equivalent to a strike on its own soil.
The report quoting Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said Iran fired around 300 explosive drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, but that 99 percent of them were intercepted by Israel, supported by US, British, Jordanian and other allied forces.
On Sunday in Jerusalem, the air raid sirens went off at around 01:45, followed by loud blasts after the air defence intercepted projectiles over the city. The attack, in the end, had limited impact, the report said.
It stated a military base in the south sustained minor damage and a seven-year-old Israeli girl was critically wounded by a missile.
Tensions between Israel and Iran have been high for decades and, since the start of the Gaza war, Iran's proxies in the region - such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen - have carried out attacks on Israel and on targets linked to Israel or its allies.