Iran-Israel Tension: Air India Temporarily Suspends Flights To Tel Aviv

Air India made the decision to temporarily halt flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday due to the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.
An official told PTI that the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for the time being.
Air India runs four flights every week between the capital of the country and a city in Israel.
The airline owned by the Tata group resumed flights to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a hiatus of almost five months.
Air India had halted its flights to and from Tel Aviv from October 7, 2023, following the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.