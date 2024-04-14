Nostradamus’ Prophecy: Netizens Wonder If Iran-Israel Attack Is A Sign Of World War 3

Social media platforms are filled with posts hinting at the potential fulfilment of Nostradamus' prophecies amidst the ongoing crisis.
The Middle East has been plunged deeper into uncharted waters after Iran launched dozens of missiles from its territory toward Israel late Saturday. Israel's military said "99 per cent” of the more than 300 projectiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its "partners."
However, the incident has worsened existing tensions in the region, already strained by Israel's was on Gaza in which more than 30,000 Palestinians have already been killed.
Who Is Nostradamus?
Michel de Nostredame or Nostradamus was a 16th-century seer. In his time, Nostradamus was likely considered a scientist because the distinction between science, astrology, and mysticism was not as clear as it is today. However, he would probably not be classified as a scientist by today's standards.
Advertisement
He and his prophecies—revered by some, ridiculed by others—are still well known today, centuries after he lived, and continue to be the subject of debate.
Iran-Israel Tensions: From Being Allies To Foes, A Brief History Of The Conflict
His prophecies include the Great Fire of London, the French Revolution, the rise of Napoleon and Adolf Hitler, both world wars, the nuclear destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the death of Princess Diana, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, and many more.
Among his many prophecies, one has received a great deal of attention and debate: the inevitability of World War 3 in the Middle East.
Advertisement
Nostradamus’s Prophecies About the Middle East
For years, people have been fascinated by the prophecies of Nostradamus, and many of his works feature references to the Middle East and its possible involvement in a world war. Though it can be difficult to figure out his enigmatic language, there are a few quatrains that are particularly important in regard to World War 3.
One such quatrain is Quatrain 75 from Century 2: "The voice of the third will cause the trembling of the earth, so that the fleet near the Tiber will swim in blood," is one example of such a quatrain. Many people believe that this quatrain refers to the Middle East, with the "voice of the third" standing in for a powerful leader or country. Blood and a trembling ground are mentioned, which might refer to a catastrophic occurrence that starts a major war.
Quatrain 70 of Century 8, which reads, "The Easterners will leave their seat, to pass the Apennines and see another land," is another famous quatrain.
“They will subjugate the sky, the sea, and the land, carrying off the possessions and people.”
This prophecy appears to show Eastern powers expanding their military, most likely in the Middle East, with the potential to turn into a world war.
Even if Nostradamus's prophecies are fascinating, it's important to view them cautiously. Some see his forecasts as true, while others see them as merely coincidental or open to interpretation.
Advertisement
About Iran’s Attack On Israel
Early this month, Israel attacked a building in Iran’s diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing seven of Iran’s senior commanders and military personnel.
Iran vowed to retaliate, and did so about two weeks later, starting a broad aerial attack on Israel on Saturday involving hundreds of drones and missiles aimed at targets inside Israel and the territory it controls.
The attacks - which drew international condemnation - marked the first time Iran has targeted Israel directly from its own soil
It is unclear how Israel plans to respond, but war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has said it will "exact a price" for Iran's attack when the timing is right.