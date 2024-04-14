Nostradamus’ Prophecy: Netizens Wonder If Iran-Israel Attack Is A Sign Of World War 3

One such quatrain is Quatrain 75 from Century 2: "The voice of the third will cause the trembling of the earth, so that the fleet near the Tiber will swim in blood," is one example of such a quatrain. Many people believe that this quatrain refers to the Middle East, with the "voice of the third" standing in for a powerful leader or country. Blood and a trembling ground are mentioned, which might refer to a catastrophic occurrence that starts a major war.