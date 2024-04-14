Israel Attack LIVE: 99 Percent Missiles, Drones From Iran Taken Down, Claim Officials; Air Space Closed In Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon And Israel

99 Percent Iranian Drones, Missiles Intercepted: Israeli Military
While addressing press, Israeli military’s chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday confirmed that More than 300 projectiles were fired at Israeli overnight from Iran, as well as some from Iraq and Yemen and 99 percent of them were intercepted.
WATCH| Visuals Of Iran Bombarding Israel With Missiles, Drones
Iran on late Sunday launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel late on Saturday. According to Israel's Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Of those, several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.
Air Space Closed In Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon And Israel
Following reports of interference with the GPS navigation system, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Israel have all temporarily closed their airspace. Flight Radar 24 has posted images showing the current airspace scenario over the region.
G7 Leaders To Convene Today
President Biden is set to convene the G7 leaders today in a bid to "co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack".
"We will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people," Biden said.
Nearly All Missiles Taken Down With Help Of US Forces: Officials
US President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran's aerial attack against Israel on Saturday as US forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran.
US forces shot down some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a US defense official and two other US officials cited in an Associated Press report who spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
US Assures 'Ironclad' Support For Israel
Assuring that the United States is standing squarely behind Israel to defend the nation against Iran's attack, White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”
Earlier, assuring Israel of its unwavering support in times of conflict, the United States President Joe Biden sent a stern warning to Iran amid floating threats of attack. His one-word message saying 'Don't' to Iran over its alleged plan to attack Israel had a strong insinuation that the US would help defend Israel.
UN Security Council To Assemble For Emergency Meeting
In light of the escalating tension following Iran's hige attack on Israel, the UN Security Council is set to convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting. As per reports, Israel requested for the meeting.
In its letter to the UN, Israel accused Iran of violating its international obligations and of being "the architect of instability for years" through its support for Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
Iran Sowing Chaos In Its Own Backyard: Rishi Sunak Criticises Attack On Israel
Strongly criticising Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said, "I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed."
'Immediate De-Escalation': India Reacts After Iran's Act Of Violence
Taking cognisance of Iran's unprecedented air attack on Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its official statement said,"We call for immediate de-escalation....".
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region."
"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", the statement read.
'World Can't Afford Another War': UN Condemns Iran
Stressing that neither the region nor the world can afford another war, the United Nations General Secretary Antonio Gueterres said, “I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.”
200 Missiles, Drones: Iran Launches Major Air Attack On Israel
In an unprecedented attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel late on Saturday. For the first time, Iran on Sunday launched a direct attack on Israeli territory. The attack came as an act of retaliation to Israel's Damascus consulate attack on April 1 that killed Iran's seven elite officers, including generals.
As per reports, Israel activated its Iron Dome air defense system to intercept incoming missiles from Iran. Several US and British warplanes shot down Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border while Jordan intercepted missiles that violated its airspace.