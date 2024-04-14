International

Israel Attack LIVE: 99 Percent Missiles, Drones From Iran Taken Down, Claim Officials; Air Space Closed In Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon And Israel

Iran attacks Israel LIVE news: During Sunday's attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel which invited criticism from the United Nations and several other countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. As per reports, Israel activated its Iron Dome air defense system to intercept incoming missiles from Iran. Several US and British warplanes reportedly shot down Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border while Jordan intercepted missiles that violated its airspace. Keep an eye on Outlook to stay updated with further developments.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
14 April 2024
14 April 2024
In a deadly aerial attack, hundreds of missiles and drones from Iran lights Israel's night sky on Sunday | X/@nabeel_AMU

99 Percent Iranian Drones, Missiles Intercepted: Israeli Military

While addressing press, Israeli military’s chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday confirmed that More than 300 projectiles were fired at Israeli overnight from Iran, as well as some from Iraq and Yemen and 99 percent of them were intercepted.

Advertisement

WATCH| Visuals Of Iran Bombarding Israel With Missiles, Drones

Iran on late Sunday launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel late on Saturday. According to Israel's Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Of those, several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

Advertisement

Air Space Closed In Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon And Israel

Following reports of interference with the GPS navigation system, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Israel have all temporarily closed their airspace. Flight Radar 24 has posted images showing the current airspace scenario over the region.

G7 Leaders To Convene Today

President Biden is set to convene the G7 leaders today in a bid to "co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack".

"We will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people," Biden said.

Advertisement

Nearly All Missiles Taken Down With Help Of US Forces: Officials

US President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran's aerial attack against Israel on Saturday as US forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran.

US forces shot down some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a US defense official and two other US officials cited in an Associated Press report who spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Advertisement

US Assures 'Ironclad' Support For Israel

Assuring that the United States is standing squarely behind Israel to defend the nation against Iran's attack, White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Earlier, assuring Israel of its unwavering support in times of conflict, the United States President Joe Biden sent a stern warning to Iran amid floating threats of attack. His one-word message saying 'Don't' to Iran over its alleged plan to attack Israel had a strong insinuation that the US would help defend Israel.

US President Joe Biden | - AP
Israel Tension: President Biden Warns Iran 'Don't' Amid Attack Threat On Ally, India Issues Advisory | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

UN Security Council To Assemble For Emergency Meeting

In light of the escalating tension following Iran's hige attack on Israel, the UN Security Council is set to convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting. As per reports, Israel requested for the meeting.

In its letter to the UN, Israel accused Iran of violating its international obligations and of being "the architect of instability for years" through its support for Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Iran Sowing Chaos In Its Own Backyard: Rishi Sunak Criticises Attack On Israel

Strongly criticising Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said, "I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed."

'Immediate De-Escalation': India Reacts After Iran's Act Of Violence

Taking cognisance of Iran's unprecedented air attack on Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its official statement said,"We call for immediate de-escalation....".

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region."

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", the statement read.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - X
'Immediate De-Escalation': India's Reaction After Iran Launches Major Air Attack On Israel

BY Outlook Web Desk

'World Can't Afford Another War': UN Condemns Iran

Stressing that neither the region nor the world can afford another war, the United Nations General Secretary Antonio Gueterres said, “I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.”

200 Missiles, Drones: Iran Launches Major Air Attack On Israel

In an unprecedented attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel late on Saturday. For the first time, Iran on Sunday launched a direct attack on Israeli territory. The attack came as an act of retaliation to Israel's Damascus consulate attack on April 1 that killed Iran's seven elite officers, including generals.

As per reports, Israel activated its Iron Dome air defense system to intercept incoming missiles from Iran. Several US and British warplanes shot down Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border while Jordan intercepted missiles that violated its airspace.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launched to intercept missiles fired from Iran | - AP
Iran-Israel Tensions: US Helps Israel Take Down Missiles, Drones Launched By Iran In 'Revenge Mission' | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch