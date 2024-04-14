'Immediate De-Escalation': India's Reaction After Iran Launches Major Air Attack On Israel

Taking cognisance of Iran's unprecedented air attack on Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its official statement said,"We call for immediate de-escalation....".
For the first time, Iran on Sunday launched a direct attack on Israeli territory. The attack came as an act of retaliation to Israel's Damascus consulate attack on April 1 that killed Iran's seven elite officers, including generals.
What did MEA say?
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region."
"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", the statement read.
"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region", Jaiswal further added.
During Sunday's attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel which invited criticism from the United Nations and several other countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.