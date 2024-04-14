National

'Immediate De-Escalation': India's Reaction After Iran Launches Major Air Attack On Israel

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, 'We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.'

Advertisement

X
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Photo: X
info_icon

Taking cognisance of Iran's unprecedented air attack on Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its official statement said,"We call for immediate de-escalation....".

For the first time, Iran on Sunday launched a direct attack on Israeli territory. The attack came as an act of retaliation to Israel's Damascus consulate attack on April 1 that killed Iran's seven elite officers, including generals.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launched to intercept missiles fired from Iran | - AP
Iran-Israel Tensions: US Helps Israel Take Down Missiles, Drones Launched By Iran In 'Revenge Mission' | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did MEA say?

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region."

Advertisement

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", the statement read.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are burning flags of Israel and the U.S. during a funeral for members of the IRGC Quds Force who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, on April, 2024. - Getty Images
Iran-Israel Tensions: Condemnation, Travel Warnings, Calls For Restraint - How Has The World Reacted?

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region", Jaiswal further added.

During Sunday's attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel which invited criticism from the United Nations and several other countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch