Iran-Israel Tensions: US Helps Israel Take Down Missiles, Drones Launched By Iran In 'Revenge Mission' | Top Points

In an unprecedented attack, Iran launched over two hundred missiles and explosive drones targeting Israel late on Saturday. This act of extreme aggression marked Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, making room for a major escalation amid an already existing war situation in Israel.
As per reports, Israel activated its 'Iron Dome' air defense system to intercept incoming missiles from Iran. Several US and British warplanes shot down Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border while Jordan intercepted missiles that violated its airspace.
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria killed two Iranian generals inside an Iranian consular building. Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack, the latter hasn't commented on it yet.
Israel and Iran's ties have been deteriorating throughout Israel's six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a cross-border attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. An Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused massive devastation and killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.
Israel-Iran Tensions | Top Points
US Helps Israel Take Down Drones By Iran
US President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran's aerial attack against Israel on Saturday as US forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran.
US forces shot down some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a US defense official and two other US officials cited in an Associated Press report who spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
With tensions at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago,US President Biden had pledged that American support for Israel's defense against attacks by Iran and its proxies is “ironclad.”
What did Iran say?
After carrying out the massive attack on Israel, Iran, referring to the Damascus consulate attack on April 1, asserted the strike was a punishment for "Israeli crimes".
The April 1 attack reportedly killed Iran's seven elite officers, including generals. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack.
"Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," the Iranian mission to the United Nations said, warning the US to “stay away”. It said the matter should be deemed concluded.
'Dangerous escalation': Israeli military spokesperson
While commmenting on the u unprecedented attack, Israel army's spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that Iran had launched over 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles. He said Israel's defense system has intercepted most of the projectiles. A girl has sustained injuries in the attack. A military base has also been damaged.
Terming the attack a dangerous escalation, Hagari said, "This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large-scale attack from Iran," he said.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to harm 'whoever' harms Israel
Taking cognisance of the serious development, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened the war cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv. The prime minister also said his country had been preparing for a direct attack by Iran and they were ready for any scenario.
"In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong," he said.
"We appreciate the U.S. standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries. We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination," he further added.
US assures 'ironclad' support
Assuring that the United States is standing squarely behind Israel to defend the nation against Iran's attack, White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”
Nations, UN condemn Iran's extreme act of violence
Condemning the act of violence, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said, "I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed."
Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, said the world can't afford another war. "I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran. I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. Neither the region nor the world can afford another war," he wrote on X
Besides UK, Germany, France and the European Union have also strongly criticised Iran's extreme move.
"The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.