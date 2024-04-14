Why Is Iran Attacking Israel, Iron Dome VS Tehran's Drone Salvo, US Stand | Key Queries Answered

Israel and Iran have been at loggerheads throughout Israel's six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The war erupted after Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, and Islamic Jihad, both backed by Iran, carried out massive cross-border attack on Israel on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 Israelis as hostage. Israel's offensive in Gaza, launched soon after the Hamas massacre, has since killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.