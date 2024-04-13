Oil Prices Jump As Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Israel

Reuters reported a 1% rise in oil prices on Friday due to concerns about potential supply disruptions. Brent crude settled at $90.45 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $85.66, despite posting a weekly loss due to a bearish world oil demand growth forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and worries about slower U.S. interest rate cuts.

The conflict's impact on global oil markets is big, as any risk of supply disruptions could lead to a price hike. The ongoing war in Gaza has already had some effect on oil prices.

