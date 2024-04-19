Israel-Iran Tensions: 'Loud Sound' Of Explosions At Iran Airport, Several Drones Intercepted; Israel Says 'No Comments' | Details

Within days since Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel deploying over three hundred missiles and explosive drones, in an act of retaliation, Israel on Friday responded to Iran's act with another attack.
As per several reports, Iran activated its air defence batteries early Friday morning after 'loud sound' of explosions could be heard near a major air base near Isfahan, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike.
US confirmed attack
Initially, it remained unclear whether the explosions resulted from Israel's retaliation. However, soon the Israeli attack was confirmed by Israel's ally, the United States, who reportedly had received prior information regarding the possible act of retaliation from Israel but 'did not endorse' the move, as per reports.
One Iranian government official and later Iran's state-run television broadcaster suggested sites may have been targeted by drones.
About the attack: What did the state media say?
According to Iranian news agency IRNA, the defenses were fired by Israel across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds. In particular, IRNA said air defences fired at a major air base in Isfahan, which long has been home to Iran's fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats — purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies also reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise" in the area.
Why attack on Isfahan?
Iran's Isfahan qualifies to be a potential target as the city holds immense strategic importance and is the location of several important facilities, including military research and development sites, as well as bases. Isfahan also is home to sites associated with Iran's nuclear program, including its underground Natanz enrichment site, which has been repeatedly targeted by suspected Israeli sabotage attacks.
No missile attack, only three drones: Iranian Space Agency
Denying any missile attack on Iran, the Iranian space agency official Hossein Dalirian wrote, "There has been no air attack from outside borders to Isfahan or other parts of the country."
He said Israel had "only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters [drones] and the quadcopters have also been shot down.
A state television reporter in Isfahan said the same in a live report, saying “several small drones were flying in the sky over Isfahan, which were fired at”.
Flight suspension lifted after initial ban
Hours after explosions near a military base in Isfahan province, Iran has lifted flight suspensions, according to the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Organization.
"We inform you that thational restrictions imposed on the airports have been removed and the airlines are allowed to carry out scheduled flights," the spokesperson said.
Flights have resumed at Mehrabad Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport, the two major airports in Iran's capital, Tehran, after being suspended earlier today.
Initially, Iran had imposed temporary suspension on all flights heading to the cities of “Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, the airports of the West, North West and South West." Furthermore, outgoing flights were also briefly canceled.
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.Iran later announced it grounded commercial flights in Tehran and across areas of its western and central regions.