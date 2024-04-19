Israel-Iran Tensions: 'Loud Sound' Of Explosions At Iran Airport, Several Drones Intercepted; Israel Says 'No Comments' | Details

About the attack: What did the state media say?

According to Iranian news agency IRNA, the defenses were fired by Israel across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds. In particular, IRNA said air defences fired at a major air base in Isfahan, which long has been home to Iran's fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats — purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.