Iran-Israel Tensions: Air India Suspends All Flights To Israel Till April 30

In the wake of the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing war in Gaza, Air India has suspended all flights to and fro from Israel.

Air India Suspends All Flights To and Fro From Israel Photo: File image
In view of the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, Air India has decided to suspend all flight operations to and fro from Israel. The announcement was made after Israel reportedly launched a retaliatory attack on Iran earlier today.

In the wake of the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing war in Gaza, Air India has suspended all flights to Israel till April 30.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East," stated the airlines on social media platform X.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.

