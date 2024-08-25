Middle East: Israel And Hezbollah Clash In Fierce Cross-Border Attacks As Gaza Truce Talks Drag On

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 33 In Gaza, 11 From One Family

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 33 Palestinians in southern Gaza, including 11 members of a family, health workers said Saturday. The airstrikes hit their home in Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital, which received a total of 33 bodies from three strikes in and around the city that also hit tuk-tuks and passersby. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said it received three bodies from another strike.