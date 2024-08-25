Middle East: Israel And Hezbollah Clash In Fierce Cross-Border Attacks As Gaza Truce Talks Drag On

Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and Israel both announced large-scale military operations against each other. Israel launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday, which its military said targeted positions of Hezbollah. In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of "preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory."
"In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the Israeli military is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," said Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. Hagari warned that Hezbollah would "soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and drones, into Israel."
Sirens sounded in northern Israel soon after the warning. Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah Says It Launches Attack On Israel
Hezbollah announced early Sunday that it had launched an attack on Israel with a large number of drones in retaliation for the killing of one of its commanders in Beirut.
Hezbollah said the attack was targeting “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later” as well as “targeting a number of enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome platforms.”
It said the strikes were an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur, a top commander with the group, in a strike in Beirut's southern suburbs last month.
Israeli Airstrikes Kill 33 In Gaza, 11 From One Family
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 33 Palestinians in southern Gaza, including 11 members of a family, health workers said Saturday. The airstrikes hit their home in Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital, which received a total of 33 bodies from three strikes in and around the city that also hit tuk-tuks and passersby. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said it received three bodies from another strike.
Since October 7, Israel's offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry said Saturday that a total of 69 dead and 212 wounded had been brought to hospitals across Gaza over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Israel's military announced the deaths of four more soldiers in combat in central Gaza on Friday. The war has caused widespread destruction and forced the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents to flee their homes, with many cramming into shrinking "humanitarian zones."
Ceasefire Negotiations Drag On
In Egypt, a US delegation led by CIA Director William Burns and White House Middle East adviser Brett McGurk held talks with senior Egyptian officials and then with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity, as reported by AP.
Hamas won't take part directly in Sunday's talks but will be briefed by Egypt and Qatar, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawy told the AP. Merdawy said Hamas' position hadn't changed from accepting an earlier draft that would include the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
The US has been pushing a proposal that aims at closing the gaps between Israel and Hamas as fears grow over a wider regional war after the recent killings of leaders of the militant Hamas and Hezbollah groups, both blamed on Israel.
Major differences remain between Israel and Hamas over Israel's insistence that it maintain forces in two strategic corridors in Gaza. Netanyahu wants Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt and the Netzarim east-west corridor across the territory to prevent smuggling and catch militants.
(With AP Inputs)