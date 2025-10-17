India Vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: Young Tigresses Seek Qualification

India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group G fixture at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Kyrgyzstan on October 17, 2025

India vs Uzbekistan live score AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group G matchday 3
The India U17 women's football team players in training ahead of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Uzbekistan. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Group G matchday 3 fixture between India U17 and Uzbekistan U17 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday, October 17, 2025. The Young Tigresses are just one point away from sealing qualification for the main event, to be hosted in China in 2026. In the process, Joakim Alexandersson’s side could become the first Indian team to achieve this feat. Captain Julan Nongmaithem – whose stunning goal led India to a 2-1 win over the Kyrgyz Republic – will be key for her side. Catch all the live updates from the India vs Uzbekistan match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Streaming Info

The India U17 women vs Uzbekistan U17 women match will be played on 17th October 2025 in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic and will start at 6:30 pm IST.

The match will be streamed live on Kyrgyz Sport TV’s official YouTube channel.

India vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live blog for the India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers match. The action in Kyrgyzstan is set to kick off at 6:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

