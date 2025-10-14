AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Julan's Injury-Time Winner Hands India Win Against Kyrgyz Republic

The Young Tigresses, despite being frustrated for the majority of the game, bagged all three points at the death. India are targeting a place in their first AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup since 2005

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Kyrgyz Republic Live Streaming AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup Qualifiers Preview Where To Watch
The India under-17 women's football team trains ahead of its Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyz Republic. Photo: AIFF
info_icon

Captain Julan Nongmaithem turned star in stoppage time as the Indian U17 team began its AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win over hosts Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on Monday.

The Young Tigresses, despite being frustrated for the majority of the game, bagged all three points at the death. India are targeting a place in their first AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup since 2005.

After setting up Pearl Fernandes for India's first goal in the 27th minute, Julan struck a dramatic late winner in injury time to help secure all three points for India. The score was 1-1 at half-time after Kyrgyz Republic's Akmaral Saiakbaeva equalised in the 33rd minute.

India now sit atop Group G, with only one team from the group progressing to the 12-team finals in China next May.

With Uzbekistan, the only remaining opponent in the group, this result gives India a crucial early advantage in their qualification bid. Uzbekistan will face Kyrgyz Republic on October 15 before taking on India on October 17.

The match began at a frenetic pace, and it was the hosts who carved out the first real chance in the eighth minute. A lofted pass from midfield found Akmaral Saiakbaeva dashing beyond the Indian defence.

She rounded goalkeeper Munni and looked certain to score, but Elizabed Lakra, sprinting back with sheer determination, made a last-ditch clearance to deny what looked like a sure goal.

Related Content
Related Content

India regrouped and soon imposed themselves on the game. Their reward came in the 27th minute, after an intricate sequence of passes.

Julan Nongmaithem, operating intelligently at the edge of the area, slipped the ball wide to Pearl Fernandes. With space and time, Pearl unleashed a rising left-footed drive that Kyrgyz goalkeeper Midinova Sezimbubu misjudged, tipping her fingers to it but unable to prevent it from landing in the back of the net.

But the hosts responded quickly. Just six minutes later, in the 33rd minute, Saiakbaeva capitalised on a moment of hesitation from India's backline.

A low cross from Sumaiia Makhamatsalieva wasn't dealt cleanly by Divyani Linda, whose clearance fell kindly to Saiakbaeva. She lashed home a powerful right-footed strike, drawing the scores level and giving Kyrgyz Republic renewed belief.

The second half was a fierce battle of wills. Both the teams tightened defensively, with India's midfield trio working tirelessly to regain possession, while Kyrgyz Republic sat deeper and looked to counter.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between, as both sides tackled aggressively and closed down space with urgency.

As the minutes ticked away, the match appeared destined for a draw. But India had one final twist left.

In stoppage time, Pritika Barman stepped up to take a corner from the right. Her delivery was floated perfectly into the six-yard box, and there was Julan Nongmaithem, rising to the occasion.

Getting ahead of her marker Aijamal Choiubekova, the Indian skipper, showed exceptional composure to stick out her foot and guided the ball past the goalkeeper for a sensational injury-time winner.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Qatar Highlights, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: Lamichhane Fifer Keeps NEP Perfect

  2. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

  3. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Kerala Man’s Suicide Sparks Probe Demands After Instagram Post Alleging Abuse At RSS Camps

  3. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  4. Bhadohi Man Detained Under NSA for Abducting And Raping 8-Year-Old Tribal Girl

  5. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  2. Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Swap Underway, Palestinians Return To Rubble | All Details

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script