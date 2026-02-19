Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Six-Goal Thriller Ends After Late Belgian Equaliser
Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium. Atletico looked in control early through an 8th-minute penalty from Julian Alvarez and a close-range finish by Ademola Lookman just before halftime. But the Belgian hosts mounted a strong second-half comeback, with Raphael Onyedika’s 51st-minute strike and Nicolo Tresoldi’s 60th-minute goal drawing them level. An own goal from Joel Ordonez briefly handed Atleti the lead again, only for Christos Tzolis to snatch a late 89th-minute equaliser, keeping the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg in Madrid. The six-goal spectacle showcased attacking verve from both sides.
