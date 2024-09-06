(L to R) Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, Olympic Council of Asia acting president Raja Randhir Singh and OCA deputy director general Vinod Tiwari at a media interaction in Delhi on Thursday (September 5, 2024). Photo: OCA

(L to R) Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, Olympic Council of Asia acting president Raja Randhir Singh and OCA deputy director general Vinod Tiwari at a media interaction in Delhi on Thursday (September 5, 2024). Photo: OCA