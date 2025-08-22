Who Is Senne Lammens: Manchester Giants Battle For Belgian Goalkeeper As Transfer Deadline Approaches

Senne Lammens, 23, is Royal Antwerp's first-choice goalkeeper
Both Manchester clubs are pursuing Lammens as the transfer window closes
He is valued at approximately €9 million, attracting elite club interest
Senne Lammens, Royal Antwerp’s first-choice goalkeeper, is at the centre of a transfer battle between Manchester United and Manchester City as the summer window nears its close.
United are reportedly close to signing him, having struggled with inconsistent performances from Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. City are also exploring a late move, especially with doubts over Ederson’s future.
Who Is Senne Lammens?
Senne Lammens, on July 7, 2002, has represented Belgium at every youth level from U-15 through U-21. Standing at 1.93 metres (six feet four inches), the goalkeeper is a Royal Antwerp regular in the Belgian Pro League. The 23-year-old was previously at youth clubs KRC Bambrugge, Dender, and Club Brugge.
He first gained international attention in 2019 while at Club Brugge, when he scored a dramatic headed equaliser against Real Madrid’s U-19s in the UEFA Youth League, an unusual feat for a goalkeeper.
Since joining Royal Antwerp in 2023, Lammens has established himself as the club’s first-choice keeper, earning praise for his penalty-saving ability, command of the penalty area, and impressive shot-stopping reflexes.
His performances have made him a standout in Belgian football and a target for top European clubs.
Belgian goalkeepers have seen increased demand in top European leagues since 2022. In the 2023–24 season, five Belgian goalkeepers started regularly in the top five European leagues, up from three in 2021.
Why Are Manchester United And Manchester City Competing for Lammens?
The transfer buzz around Senne Lammens has intensified as both Manchester giants urgently seek a reliable goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes.
Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Lammens, aiming to address inconsistent performances from Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Meanwhile, Manchester City are also exploring a late move for the Belgian, especially with growing doubts over Ederson’s future at the club.
Lammens boasts a save percentage of 81.4%, surpassing many top-tier goalkeepers in Europe. Last season, he stopped more crosses than Alisson, Jordan Pickford, and Dean Henderson, according to available statistics.
With a market value of around €9 million, Lammens is seen as a cost-effective, high-upside option for elite clubs. And he is frequently compared to compatriot Thibaut Courtois, Belgium’s national team goalkeeper and Real Madrid star
Senne Lammens signed with Royal Antwerp in June 2023, after leaving Club Brugge where he had limited first-team opportunities. Within his first season at Antwerp, he played 28 matches across all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Lammens made his Champions League debut on 19 September 2023 against FC Barcelona, becoming the youngest Belgian goalkeeper to start in the competition since 2011. His contract with Antwerp runs until June 2027.