Asian Games 2026: Ministry Bans Additional Support Staff, Even If Not Billed To Govt

Asian Games 2026: The Sports Ministry has tightened selection for the event, allowing only medal contenders with top continental rankings. Extra support staff, even if privately funded, are banned, with a clear focus on excellence over participation

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Photo: X/mansukhmandaviya
  • The Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4 next year

  • Ministry bans personal coaches and support staff, even if privately funded

  • Only medal contenders with top Asian rankings to be cleared

Only athletes with a “real chance of winning medals” will make the cut for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, as the Sports Ministry has rolled out a tougher selection framework. The new rules stress that continental rankings and recent performances will be the deciding factor, shutting the door on mere participation.

“The aim is to ensure that the athletes who have real chance of winning medal are only considered for participation in multidisciplinary sports events,” the ministry underlined in its five-page document. It added a warning to national federations: “If it comes to notice…that the aim is just for participation and not aiming for excellence (medal winning), names of such sportspersons and teams will not be approved after giving proper justification.”

The Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4 next year.

Focus On Rankings And Recent Performances

According to the guidelines, only those among the top-six in individual sports and the top-eight in team disciplines at the Asian level will be eligible. For events not part of the last Asiad, the benchmark will be a top-six finish at the Senior Asian Championships within 12 months of the Games.

The ministry spelt it out clearly: “The NSF will be eligible to nominate an athlete if the athlete has matched or bettered the 6th-place performance from the last Asian Games at a competition recognised by the international sports federation for that sport, held within the 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games.”

At the same time, it cautioned against misuse. “…Such cases will not be recommended particularly if the competition standard is low or if top nations expected to participate in the forthcoming Asian Games were absent,” the document noted, aiming to prevent weaker events from being used as loopholes.

No Extra Staff, Strict Contingent Rules

Perhaps the biggest sticking point is the ministry’s bar on extra staff. “Only those sportspersons, coaches and support staff will be part of the contingent, whose names have been cleared at cost to the government and no additional sportspersons, coach and support staff will be included even at no cost to government,” it said.

This addresses a frequent flashpoint where athletes push for personal coaches or physios at their own expense. By closing that door, the ministry has signalled that the contingent will remain lean and government-approved.

There is, however, a relaxation clause: in “exceptional cases” the Ministry, with advice from experts and the Sports Authority of India, may recommend participants who do not strictly meet the criteria.

India, which recorded its best-ever Asiad haul of 107 medals in Hangzhou, 2023, will now see a far tighter gate for Nagoya 2026.

Published At:
