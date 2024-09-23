PV Sindhu Hires New Coach Anup Sridhar For European Tournaments: Report

Sindhu, who has struggled for fitness and form since coming back from injury, has dropped to World No. 14 in the rankings. In that context, India’s search for the next big thing in women’s singles continues, and there have been some positive signs with Anmol Kharb winning two titles in as many weeks, and southpaw Malvika Bansod taking down higher-ranked players en route her quarter-final appearance at the China Open.