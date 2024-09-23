PV Sindhu Hires New Coach Anup Sridhar For European Tournaments: Report

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has returned to training in Hyderabad and has reportedly roped in former Olympian Anup Sridhar to accompany her for upcoming European tournaments, starting with the Arctic Open (October 8-13) in Finland. (More Sports News)
“We are looking for a new coach with Agus (Dwi Santoso)’s contract ending. We are keen to see how a partnership with Anup Sridhar works out, and are looking at four-five names, going forward. Anup will travel to Finland and will train her in Hyderabad in coming days,” an Indian Express report quoted Sindhu's father PV Ramana as saying.
Sindhu has her sights set on a medal at the 2026 Asian Games, and is targeting an injury-free period from now until then. “Sindhu has nothing left to prove, but she still thinks she can aim at the Asian Games," Ramana said.
The two-time Olympic medallist is unlikely to continue training in Bangalore, but the future is fluid, Ramana added. “Since no camps have started, we have begun training at Hyderabad,” he said.
Sindhu faced disappointment in Paris, returning from her first Olympic Games without a medal. She lost in straight games to eventual silver medallist He Bingjiao of China in the pre-quarter-finals.
Sindhu, who has struggled for fitness and form since coming back from injury, has dropped to World No. 14 in the rankings. In that context, India’s search for the next big thing in women’s singles continues, and there have been some positive signs with Anmol Kharb winning two titles in as many weeks, and southpaw Malvika Bansod taking down higher-ranked players en route her quarter-final appearance at the China Open.