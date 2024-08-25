Badminton

Who Is Tanvi Patri: PV Sindhu-Like Talent Emerges; 13-Year-Old Badminton Prodigy Shows Promise

In the last six months, she has won U-17 tournaments and defeated several senior players, including the current national championship finalist, Tanvi Sharma

Indian-shuttler-Tanvi-Patri
Tanvi Patri (top podium) Photo: Instagram/ @tanvipatri
info_icon

Thirteen-year-old Tanvi Patri from Odisha has cemented her status as one of India's most promising badminton prodigies by clinching the girls' singles title at the U-15 Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, the country where she first honed her skills in the sport. (More Sports News)

Patri capped off a phenomenal week with a superlative performance, defeating Vietnam's second seed Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen 22-20, 21-11 in a 34-minute final, offering a glimmer of hope after Indian badminton's recent struggles at the Paris Olympics.

"I'm feeling good after winning the title," Patri told PTI from Chengdu.

"I had expected to win, and I’m happy I could do that. I’ve been training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bangalore for the last two years."

Patri displayed remarkable resilience, fighting back from 11-17 down in the opening game to win the title without dropping a game throughout the tournament.

Her parents, Rabinarayan Patri and Sailabala Panda, are software professionals who previously worked in China, where she first took up badminton.

The family returned to India in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vimal Kumar, Director of PPBA, sees great promise in Tanvi, even drawing comparisons to the early days of P V Sindhu, one of India’s most celebrated badminton players.

Tanvi Patri - X/@BAI_Media
Badminton Asia Junior Championships Wrap: 13-Year-Old Tanvi Patri Wins Girls Singles Title

BY PTI

"She was about eight or nine when she moved to India and joined the academy in 2022," said Vimal.

"She reminds me of Sindhu when she was young. The ability to win matches at a young age is a good sign. She has a long way to go, and with her temperament, she has great potential."

Rabinarayan, a software engineer who works from home, accompanies Patri to the academy. In November 2022, he drove 1,400 km from Bengaluru to Balangir for Patri's participation in the state sub-junior badminton tournament.

"She is ahead of her age group," Vimal noted.

"In the last six months, she has won U-17 tournaments and defeated several senior players, including the current national championship finalist, Tanvi Sharma.

"If she improves her strength and continues to develop, she could be a strong contender for the 2028 or 2032 Olympics."

Patri, who also enjoys skating, began her badminton training under Chinese coach Jiang Yong Yi and won nine titles in China between 2017 and 2020. After returning to India, she was spotted by PPBA during a camp and joined the academy in March 2022.

She went on to claim both the U-15 and U-17 girls' singles titles in the All India sub-junior ranking tournaments in Hyderabad in June and Mapusa, Goa, in May this year.

Tanvi also won the gold medal in the 35th Sub-Junior National Championships in Balangir, Odisha, last November and became the first shuttler from Odisha to win the girls' singles title in the 34th Sub-Junior (U-13) National Championships in Lucknow in 2022.

A class eight student, Patri had reached the quarterfinals at the German Junior International in Berlin in March.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Nearing Historic Win After Bowling PAK Out For 146 Runs
  2. Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND-A-W Vs AUS-A-W Unofficial Test: India A Outclassed By Australia A In 45-Run Defeat - Match Report
  4. Updated WTC Points Table: England Overtake Sri Lanka For Fourth Spot; India Still On Top
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics
Football News
  1. Lyon Owner John Textor Denies Setting 100-Million-Euro Target For Transfers
  2. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
  3. Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Sponsorship Deal With German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall
  4. Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics
  5. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: 3 Minor Madrasa Students Allegedly Kill 5-Year-Old In Dayalpur; Arrested
  2. Congress Takes Dig At Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme: 'U' In UPS Stands For Modi Govt's U-Turns
  3. PM Modi Urges Youth From Non-Political Backgrounds To Enter Politics In Mann Ki Baat Episode
  4. 'Those Who Commit Sins...': PM Modi Vows Stricter Punishment For Crimes Against Women
  5. Why Are Heart Attacks Rising Among Younger Generation?| Causes And Prevention
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  2. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  3. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  4. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  5. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
World News
  1. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Hezbollah's Nasrallah Set To Deliver Televised Address
  2. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  3. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  4. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed