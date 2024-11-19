Other Sports

VK Vismaya, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Tests Positive For Banned Drug Clomiphene: Report

The 27-year-old quarter-miler reportedly said she took clomiphene as a fertility drug to induce ovulation. She added that she had twice written to NADA, explaining her case

Vismaya was a part of the Indian mixed relay team which finished seventh in the 2019 Doha Worlds. Photo: Instagram/Vismaya VK
India's Asian Games gold medallist quarter-miler VK Vismaya has reportedly tested positive for dope. The 27-year-old, who anchored the Indian women’s 4x400m relay team to gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asiad, apparently failed an out-of-competition test at her home near Kochi on August 15. (More Sports News)

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) told the athlete on September 12 that her urine sample contained clomiphene, which comes under the hormone and metabolic modulators category which is prohibited, according to a Sportstar report.

As per Sport Integrity Australia, clomiphene is a non-steroidal medication used clinically to induce ovulation in women and increase testosterone levels in men. And Vismaya, who last competed on June 1 in a Taipei meet, reportedly said she had taken it as a fertility drug.

“I agree I had taken it because it induces ovulation. I had mentioned this in the NADA form when they came to take the test. But they did not consider it,” Vismaya was quoted as saying in the report.

“I met the doctor in the first week of August and when the treatment was on, on August 15, the dope test was taken. It was not possible to submit a TUE (therapeutic use exemption) a month in advance in my case. I submitted the TUE after the sample was taken and they rejected it. I’m three months pregnant now,” she added.

The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero Plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sept. 14, 2017. - AP File
Paris Olympics Anti-Doping Program Uncovers Nearly 50 Cases; More To Come With Decade Of Re-Tests

BY Associated Press

The report further quoted Vismaya as saying that she had twice sent lengthy letters to NADA explaining her case. “I sent a letter to NADA on August 16 because after my sample was taken, I came to know that we had to give all these details. And after that, I became pregnant. First my pregnancy was not successful, and after I took the medicine given by the hospital it was confirmed that I was pregnant,” she said.

“After my pregnancy was confirmed, I sent another letter explaining that I could become pregnant through this medicine. I had sent all the proof. I could not submit a TUE earlier since it was a sort of emergency situation for me.

“They (NADA officials) asked me whether I wanted my ‘B’ sample to be tested and whether I accepted that I had taken the drug. I know I had taken the medicine so there was no point in challenging that. And now since I’m pregnant, I cannot run after the case. I’m alone at home, my husband is in the Army, and I cannot get worried about the case at this point of time, so there is no point in challenging the case,” she added.

Vismaya, who was also a part of the Indian mixed relay team which finished seventh in the 2019 Doha Worlds, further stated that she would consider legal options later.

